          Youngest coaches to win men's title in March Madness history

          Todd Golden became one of the youngest coaches to win a men's NCAA title in 2025. Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Apr 8, 2025, 03:29 PM

          When Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden was born in 1985, No. 8 Villanova pulled off a major upset in the NCAA tournament against defending champions No. 1 Georgetown. Coached by college basketball hall of famer Rollie Massimino, they remain the lowest seed to have won the title.

          Four decades later, Golden created history of his own. He's now among the youngest coaches to ever win a championship, after Florida beat Houston in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

          Where does Golden rank in the youngest coaches to win a men's championship in NCAA history?

          • Branch McCracken, Indiana (1940) -- 31 years, nine months, 21 days

          • Harold Foster, Wisconsin (1941) -- 34 years, nine months, 29 days

          • Fred Taylor, Ohio State (1960) -- 35 years, three months, 16 days

          • Bob Knight, Indiana (1976) -- 35 years, five months, four days

          • Howard Hobson, Oregon (1939) -- 35 years, eight months, 23 days

          • Don Haskins, UTEP (1966) -- 36 years, five days

          • Jim Valvano, NC State (1983) -- 37 years, 24 days

          • Todd Golden, Florida (2025) - 39 years, 8 months

          • Phil Woolpert, San Francisco (1955) -- 39 years, two months

          • Phil Woolpert, San Francisco (1956) -- 40 years, two months, five days

