Youngest coaches to win men's title in March Madness history

When Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden was born in 1985, No. 8 Villanova pulled off a major upset in the NCAA tournament against defending champions No. 1 Georgetown. Coached by college basketball hall of famer Rollie Massimino, they remain the lowest seed to have won the title.

Four decades later, Golden created history of his own. He's now among the youngest coaches to ever win a championship, after Florida beat Houston in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Where does Golden rank in the youngest coaches to win a men's championship in NCAA history?

Branch McCracken, Indiana (1940) -- 31 years, nine months, 21 days

Harold Foster, Wisconsin (1941) -- 34 years, nine months, 29 days

Fred Taylor, Ohio State (1960) -- 35 years, three months, 16 days

Bob Knight, Indiana (1976) -- 35 years, five months, four days

Howard Hobson, Oregon (1939) -- 35 years, eight months, 23 days

Don Haskins, UTEP (1966) -- 36 years, five days

Jim Valvano, NC State (1983) -- 37 years, 24 days

Todd Golden, Florida (2025) - 39 years, 8 months

Phil Woolpert, San Francisco (1955) -- 39 years, two months

Phil Woolpert, San Francisco (1956) -- 40 years, two months, five days

