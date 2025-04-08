Youngest coaches to win men's title in March Madness history

When Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden was born in 1985, No. 8 Villanova pulled off a major upset in the NCAA tournament against defending champions No. 1 Georgetown. Coached by college basketball hall of famer Rollie Massimino, they remain the lowest seed to have won the title.
Four decades later, Golden created history of his own. He's now among the youngest coaches to ever win a championship, after Florida beat Houston in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Where does Golden rank in the youngest coaches to win a men's championship in NCAA history?
Branch McCracken, Indiana (1940) -- 31 years, nine months, 21 days
Harold Foster, Wisconsin (1941) -- 34 years, nine months, 29 days
Fred Taylor, Ohio State (1960) -- 35 years, three months, 16 days
Bob Knight, Indiana (1976) -- 35 years, five months, four days
Howard Hobson, Oregon (1939) -- 35 years, eight months, 23 days
Don Haskins, UTEP (1966) -- 36 years, five days
Jim Valvano, NC State (1983) -- 37 years, 24 days
Todd Golden, Florida (2025) - 39 years, 8 months
Phil Woolpert, San Francisco (1955) -- 39 years, two months
Phil Woolpert, San Francisco (1956) -- 40 years, two months, five days
Check out ESPN's men's college basketball coverage, including stats, scores, schedules and more.