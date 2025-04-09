JT Toppin goes 9-of-10 from the field in the first half for 19 points for the Red Raiders. (0:33)

Texas Tech star forward JT Toppin, the Big 12 Player of the Year, announced Wednesday he will return to the Red Raiders for his junior season.

Toppin's return likely vaults Texas Tech back into the top 10 nationally and cements his position on the preseason All-American team.

He was one of the best players in the country over the final several weeks of the season, earning second-team All-American honors in addition to his Big 12 awards. Toppin was terrific in four NCAA tournament games, posting double-doubles in all four and averaging 19.3 points and 11.0 rebounds.

He had some of the best individual single-game performances of anyone in the sport in February, going for 41 points and 15 rebounds against Arizona State and then finishing with 32 points and 12 rebounds three days later against Oklahoma State. He also went for 30 points and 14 boards against Colorado toward the end of the regular season.

Overall, Toppin averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds on the season, helping lead Grant McCasland's team to a 28-9 record and an Elite Eight appearance.

It was Toppin's first season in Lubbock after spending his freshman campaign at New Mexico, where he averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

He was No. 45 in ESPN's latest NBA draft rankings, projecting him in the second round.