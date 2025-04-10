Creighton's Steven Ashworth cashes in on a 3-pointer vs. Auburn in the first half. (0:16)

High Point men's basketball coach Alan Huss is stepping down and will rejoin Greg McDermott's staff at Creighton, where he will be named head-coach-in-waiting, the Bluejays announced Thursday.

There's no specific timeline for McDermott to retire, sources told ESPN.

Huss, 46, was McDermott's assistant for six seasons at Creighton before taking over at High Point in 2023.

"Returning to Creighton, my alma mater, to work alongside Coach McDermott and contribute to the future of this program is an extraordinary opportunity and, honestly, my dream job," Huss said.

McDermott said Huss' dedication and vision align with the program's commitment to winning.

"When the time is right, he will be the ideal coach to keep Creighton men's basketball among the nation's best," McDermott said.

Since becoming the head coach of the Panthers, Huss has guided the program to a 56-15 record, winning back-to-back Big South regular-season championships and going to the NCAA tournament last month.

High Point went 29-6 overall this past season, finishing 14-2 in league play and winning the conference tournament before falling to Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Prior to joining McDermott's staff in 2017, Huss was an assistant at New Mexico and the head coach of high school powerhouse La Lumiere School (Indiana). He is a Creighton alum who played for the Bluejays under Dana Altman from 1997 to 2001.

McDermott, 60, has been in charge of Creighton since 2010. He has led the Bluejays to five consecutive NCAA tournaments and 10 total NCAA appearances. They won a share of the Big East regular-season title in 2020 before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Creighton has won at least one NCAA tournament game in each of the past five seasons, including three Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight run in 2023.

The Bluejays went 25-11 this past season, going 15-5 in the Big East and falling to top-seeded Auburn in the second round of the NCAA tournament.