Grambling State is hiring Florida A&M University coach Patrick Crarey II as the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel Thursday.

Crarey, a veteran NAIA coach who spent one year at FAMU, will replace Donte Jackson, who left to become head coach of Alabama A&M last week.

Crarey will take over a Tigers program that finished 12-22 in 2024-25, but won its first Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship and its first NCAA tournament berth in 2024.

