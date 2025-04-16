Open Extended Reactions

Omer Mayer, a highly regarded international prospect from Israel, has committed to Purdue, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

"I'm excited and thankful for this opportunity," Mayer told ESPN. "I've competed at the highest levels in Israel and Europe and can't wait to help Purdue compete for a championship next season."

Mayer is coming off a strong week in Portland, Oregon, at the Nike Hoop Summit, excelling in practices and dishing out the ball for seven assists in 19 minutes in the official game as the World Team lost to USA in overtime.

He was one of the best players at last summer's FIBA U18 European Championship, averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for Israel, which qualified for this summer's FIBA U19 World Cup by finishing in fourth place.

The 18-year-old, 6-foot-4, 215-pound point guard has been developing with Maccabi Tel Aviv, posting a career-high 11 points and three assists earlier this month in a win over EuroLeague playoff team Bayern Munich, a rarity for someone his age.

Mayer visited Purdue after the Hoop Summit and also spent time at Duke and Auburn, ultimately committing to Boilermakers coach Matt Painter. The plan is for Mayer to develop alongside All-American Braden Smith, considered the best point guard in college basketball, and then assume greater responsibility when Smith graduates next summer.

Purdue is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, losing to UConn in the national championship game in 2024. The Boilermakers are expected to return the core of their roster, including First Team All-Big Ten big man Trey Kaufman-Renn and third-leading scorer Fletcher Loyer.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.