Memphis star guard PJ Haggerty, the AAC Player of the Year and a second-team All-American, entered the transfer portal Thursday.

Haggerty now becomes the most sought-after player in the portal.

A 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore, Haggerty started his career with six games at TCU before transferring to Tulsa in the spring of 2023. He spent one season with the Golden Hurricane, averaging 21.2 points per game, and then stayed in the AAC and moved to Memphis.

Haggerty led Memphis to a 29-6 record and both the regular-season and conference tournament championships in the AAC. He ranked third nationally in scoring at 21.7 points per game, while also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Haggerty also took a step forward with his perimeter shooting, hitting better than 36% of his 3-point attempts and making more than one per game. He was named a consensus second-team All-American.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway now must replace his entire starting five, with fellow starters Tyrese Hunter, Colby Rogers, Nick Jourdain and Dain Dainja out of eligibility.