Top-30 senior Darius Adams has decommitted from UConn and will be granted a release from his letter of intent, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Adams was one of three McDonald's All Americans in the Huskies' 2025 class, alongside five-star guard Braylon Mullins and top-25 center Eric Reibe.

A 6-foot-5 combo guard from New Jersey who attends La Lumiere School (Indiana), Adams committed to UConn in September. He chose the Huskies over Michigan State and Tennessee while also being pursued by Alabama.

"Darius is a high-level guard who impacts the game in a variety of ways," La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes told ESPN's Paul Biancardi in the fall. "A true three-level scorer, Darius has the ability to score off the bounce and off the catch. His scoring prowess and shot creation does a great job of setting up his opportunities to facilitate for teammates. Defensively, Darius will compete with the best of them. He has an edge and toughness to his game that translates to every level of basketball, and I think it's why teammates love playing with him."

UConn's projected perimeter rotation for the 2025-26 season was getting crowded, which likely contributed to Adams' decision. Solo Ball (14.4 PPG) is set to return to the lineup, while Mullins and Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG) are likely to start. The Huskies also landed Dayton transfer Malachi Smith (10.4 PPG), giving them an experienced backup.

Coach Dan Hurley also brings back Jayden Ross (2.4 PPG) for depth on the wings, while adding Australia native Jacob Furphy.

Even without Adams, UConn still has multiple top-25 recruits in the same recruiting class for the first time since the ESPN recruiting database started in 2007.