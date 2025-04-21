Open Extended Reactions

ESPN 100 senior Shelton Henderson, who decommitted from Duke last week, announced his commitment to Miami on Monday.

Henderson will follow former Duke assistant Jai Lucas, who was hired last month as Miami's new head coach. He committed and signed with the Blue Devils back in November, but received his release and reopened his recruitment last week.

A powerfully built 6-foot-6 small forward from Bellaire High School (Texas), Henderson is ranked No. 30 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. He earned a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup last summer, averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in six games off the bench. Henderson also averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds on the EYBL circuit in the spring and 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

Following his play in the spring and at the USA Basketball trials, Duke extended a scholarship offer in June and made him a priority in July. Lucas, along with head coach Jon Scheyer, were Henderson's primary recruiters.

Henderson was one of four top-30 signees for Duke, combining with five-star recruits Cameron Boozer (No. 3), Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15) and Cayden Boozer (No. 16) to form the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

He's now the second top-50 recruit for Lucas at Miami, after former Villanova commit Dante Allen opted for the Hurricanes earlier this month. Slovakian wing Timotej Malovec joined the recruiting class last week, while Miami has also landed four transfers: Tre Donaldson (Michigan), Malik Reneau (Indiana), Ernest Udeh (TCU) and Tru Washington (New Mexico).