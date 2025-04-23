Take a look at Ian Jackson's top moments with UNC this past season after news of his transfer to St. John's. (1:56)

The first act of the college basketball offseason has come to a close, with the transfer window closing at midnight on April 22. New names could trickle out over the next day or two for players who filed their paperwork close to the deadline, but for the most part, roster departures are going to slow to a crawl moving forward.

That's not to say rosters are settled, of course. We have plenty of transfer commitments, stay-or-go NBA draft decisions, potential high school reclassifications, a handful of remaining top-50 recruits and the international market still yet to finish its cycle.

But coming out of the portal window, we're making a big move at the top of our Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings. After Houston emerged as the No. 1 in the first two versions, Purdue vaults past the Cougars into the top spot of the third. It was a close debate for the past couple of weeks, but Milos Uzan entering the NBA draft and the Boilermakers adding much-needed depth to round out their roster give them the edge.

Nothing is set in stone, though, and Purdue is not a lock to enter next season atop the rankings. But with the first phase of the offseason complete, Matt Painter's team leads the top 25 teams we're projecting for 2025-26.

Previous ranking: 2

There's a chance Purdue has the preseason Wooden Award favorite and two All-Americans on its roster next season.

Braden Smith will start the season as the best guard in the country after taking the next step in his development this past campaign, while Trey Kaufman-Renn is a dominant paint force.

The addition of South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff should help inside, while a healthy Daniel Jacobsen could be poised for a breakout season. Landing Israeli guard Omer Mayer and North Florida transfer Liam Murphy adds needed depth.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Previous ranking: 1

Milos Uzan declared for the NBA draft earlier this week, but we might not know his final decision until the withdrawal deadline on May 28. Kelvin Sampson has already recruited an experienced guard to help replace Uzan, landing Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, a scorer who can create opportunities for others.

The Cougars are also bringing in one of the elite recruiting classes in the country, with three top-20 prospects in the fold. Combined with the return of Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, we've got faith in Houston.

Projected starting lineup

Kingston Flemings (No. 20 in ESPN 100)

Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG at Creighton)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

3. St. John's Red Storm

Previous ranking: 15

The Red Storm's NCAA tournament run ended earlier than expected, but Rick Pitino guided them to the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and has St. John's back in the national discussion moving forward.

The losses of Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis Jr. and Aaron Scott will sting, but Zuby Ejiofor is back. Pitino also has one of the best portal classes in the country with Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Joson Sanon (Arizona State) and Oziyah Sellers (Stanford).

The lack of both depth and a true point guard is the concern.

Projected starting lineup

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

Grant McCasland's team had the biggest rise from the first iteration of the rankings on championship Monday to the mid-April update. The biggest move was the return of JT Toppin, the surefire preseason All-American who dominated the second half of the season. And LeJuan Watts, a versatile and skilled wing forward, would be a seamless replacement for Darrion Williams if he opts to remain in the portal or NBA draft. Christian Anderson should also take a step forward in his sophomore season.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)

Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 4

Pat Kelsey had as strong an offseason as any team in the country through a couple weeks, landing impact transfers Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) to go with top-10 recruit Mikel Brown Jr. in next season's backcourt.

Both Kasean Pryor and J'Vonne Hadley were question marks entering the offseason, but both have since announced their returns. Despite the late portal departure of James Scott, there's still depth up front behind those two, with plenty of intrigue in Germany native Sananda Fru.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

Previous ranking: 5

UConn's national championship streak ended at two. Now, Dan Hurley and the Huskies will look to reload to make another run.

Solo Ball is likely to receive legitimate preseason All-America buzz, while Silas Demary Jr. is more similar of a player to what the Huskies had in Tristen Newton a couple seasons ago. Braylon Mullins should be one of the more impactful newcomers in the country while Tarris Reed Jr. is a double-double threat. And Dayton transfer Malachi Smith adds point guard depth.

The key remaining questions is whether Alex Karaban will declare for the draft.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

All eyes will be on Provo, Utah next season, as No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa arrives in college to suit up for the Cougars. How will Kevin Young build around Dybantsa? Teaming him up on the wing with high-level scorer Richie Saunders is a great start. The Cougars also landed Baylor transfer Robert Wright III at point guard. That trio should be one of the country's most explosive on the offensive end.

The key will be BYU improving defensively. The Cougars could still add another talented perimeter option.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Dawson Baker (7.5 PPG)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 7

Dusty May hit the portal early in the cycle, landing three potential starters for the next season in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is a borderline first-round pick, so there is a chance he'll declare for the NBA draft instead, but Cadeau is an incredibly gifted passer and Johnson is primed for a big jump down low.

The Wolverines also added 7-foot-3 UCLA transfer Aday Mara. Returnees Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett and five-star signee Trey McKenney will play on the wings.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Previous ranking: 8

Arkansas surged down the stretch of the season, earning an NCAA tournament bid then making a run to the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas Tech in overtime. Can John Calipari carry that momentum over to next season?

Four of Razorbacks' top six minute-getters from the postseason run should be back next season. The arrival of top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas adds scoring pop to the backcourt, while Calipari also added Power 5-proven depth down low in Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Malique Ewin (Florida State).

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Meleek Thomas (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: 9

Kentucky is absolutely loaded on the perimeter next season, with the arrivals of transfers Jaland Lowe (Pitt), Kam Williams (Tulane) and Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) as well as five-star prospect Jasper Johnson to go with the potential return of leading scorer Otega Oweh and reserve Collin Chandler.

Mark Pope also revamped the frontcourt with defense at the front of his mind, with the additions of Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama) and Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State). Quaintance, however, could miss time after suffering a torn ACL in late February.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Jasper Johnson (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)

Previous ranking: 10

Isaiah Evans' announcement to forgo the NBA draft and transfer portal to return to Durham gives the Blue Devils a significant perimeter boost. Jon Scheyer also brings in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class and might need to start multiple freshmen again next season. The headliner is Cameron Boozer, who should be among the most productive frontcourt players in the country.

Duke is still in pursuit of Washington State transfer Cedric Coward and Italian prospect Dame Sarr.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 21 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 12

Tommy Lloyd is a lock to start two freshmen next season, with top-15 prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries entering the fold. Peat is a consistent producer and winner, while Burries is an aggressive multidimensional scorer.

Jaden Bradley is back at the point guard spot, while the Wildcats also return big men Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas. It's difficult to see Awaka and Krivas lining up alongside each other often, though, so Arizona will continue to hold out hope that projected first-rounder Carter Bryant comes back.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 11 in ESPN 100)

Koa Peat (No. 9 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Motiejus Krivas (7.9 PPG in eight games)

Previous ranking: 13

Iowa State's offensive improvement could take a hit with the losses of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones, but the Cyclones have ranked in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of TJ Otzelberger's four seasons in Ames, so there is a relatively high floor given the returning starters.

Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson form a great core, while Nate Heise started in place of Gilbert late in the season. Blake Buchanan should help down low while Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams brings another perimeter option.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 16

UCLA made a massive early splash in the portal, landing Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico. He gives the Bruins a dynamic, aggressive playmaker. Three starters from this season's team should also be back, while Mick Cronin will hope for a step forward from Trent Perry in Year 2.

Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau form one of the better frontcourt duos in the Big Ten, with both players posing matchup problems for opponents. Kansas City transfer Jamar Browns adds an experienced shot-maker.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 11

Auburn reached the Final Four this past season, but Bruce Pearl's roster now faces some questions.

Tahaad Pettiford should be one of the most electric players in the country next season, but he's going to test the NBA draft waters. Chad Baker-Mazara suddenly hit the transfer portal last week, although Pearl turned around and landed Texas Tech transfer Kevin Overton and Division II import Elyjah Freeman.

Auburn already had high-major transfers Keyshawn Hall (UCF) and KeShawn Murphy (Mississippi State) in the fold.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

Previous ranking: 23

Tennessee has been busy reloading the roster over the past month, with top-five recruit Nate Ament and Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie representing two of the biggest-impact newcomers anywhere in the country. Ament has incredible long-term upside, while Gillespie was among the best point guards in college basketball this past season.

Rick Barnes has strong frontcourt depth, with Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) joining starter Felix Okpara and reserves Cade Phillips and J.P. Estrella. The Vols need more, though, with starters Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack, Igor Milicic Jr. and reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar all gone.

Projected starting lineup

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Amari Evans (No. 75 in ESPN 100)

Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 14

Wisconsin found success this past season playing at a much faster tempo than previous teams under Greg Gard. The Badgers were also more reliant on the 3-point shot than in the past. Is that their new formula moving forward?

Gard has already hit the transfer portal in a big way, landing three potential starters in Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland). All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell is also back to lead the way.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 19

Bill Self received a huge boost for next season during Final Four weekend, when Flory Bidunga withdrew from the transfer portal and announced he was returning to the Jayhawks. He should form one of the best inside-outside duos in the country with Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

But Kansas still needs much more. The Jayhawks have landed a trio of potential wing starters in Tre White (Illinois), Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure) and Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago), and are targeting transfers like Darrion Williams (Texas Tech).

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 18

How will the Gators follow up an incredible season? It could depend on how Todd Golden rebuilds the perimeter.

Walter Clayton Jr. is obviously the big departure, but Will Richard, Alijah Martin and Denzel Aberdeen are also out the door, with Aberdeen's decision to transfer coming as a surprise.

Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee was the biggest addition thus far, but Golden is still in the mix for several guards. Up front, the big question is the status of Alex Condon -- he's a borderline first-round pick and is going through the draft process. Thomas Haugh is a certain breakout candidate next season, while Rueben Chinyelu is also back down low.

Projected starting lineup

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)

Urban Klavzar (3.2 PPG)

Cornelius Ingram Jr. (No. 26 in ESPN 100)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

Tom Izzo produced one of the best coaching jobs of his career this season, guiding the Spartans to their first 30-win season since 2019. Can he run it back despite the departure of first-round freshman Jase Richardson?

Several of the key frontcourt players return, led by big man Jaxon Kohler and athletic forward Coen Carr. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be key at the point guard spot and Izzo addressed his major needs -- shotmaking and perimeter scoring -- by landing transfers Kaleb Glenn (Florida Atlantic) and Trey Fort (Samford).

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.2 PPG)

Trey Fort (14.6 PPG at Samford)

Kaleb Glenn (12.6 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Coen Carr (8.1 PPG)

Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: 17

Nate Oats has been busy in the portal, landing three transfers who could be in a battle for starting spots from Day 1.

Jalil Bethea and Taylor Bol Bowen are former highly-touted recruits, while Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson was the Patriot League Player of the Year. Aden Holloway and a healthy Latrell Wrightsell Jr. should form a solid backcourt pairing regardless of what Labaron Philon ultimately decides whether to withdraw from the NBA draft. Whether Bethea can find the form that made him a top-10 recruit could determine Bama's ceiling.

The Tide are still in pursuit of Washington State transfer Cedric Coward.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5 PPG in eight games)

Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

Previous ranking: 20

The status of Drake Powell is perhaps the last thing left for Hubert Davis to figure out. Powell is not a lock first-rounder, but could opt to head to the NBA nonetheless.

Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson left, but have been replaced by transfers Kyan Evans (Colorado State) and Jonathan Powell (West Virginia). And Davis landed one of the best bigs in the portal with Henri Veesaar and already has top-10 recruit Caleb Wilson coming to Chapel Hill.

Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson also joined up, although he's not the ideal wing if Powell leaves.

Projected starting lineup

Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Jonathan Powell (8.3 at West Virginia)

Caleb Wilson (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)

Previous ranking: 22

It's going to be a new look for Gonzaga, with starters Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg all out of eligibility. But Graham Ike returns as the team's anchor down low, and Braden Huff is back to play alongside Ike in the frontcourt. The school announced the official return of both players on Tuesday.

The perimeter has plenty of questions. Braeden Smith and Jalen Warley both sat out this past season after transferring, while Steele Venters hasn't played since 2023 due to injury.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)

Steele Venters (15.3 PPG at Eastern Washington in 2022-23)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 24

Ohio State's stumbles down the stretch kept the Buckeyes from reaching the NCAA tournament, but there is optimism in Columbus given they started just one senior and seem poised to bring back three starters.

Bruce Thornton is one of the best point guards in the country, while John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal should take another step. And Jake Diebler has made two key additions to the frontcourt with transfers Brandon Noel (Wright State) and Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara) entering the program.

Projected starting lineup

Bruce Thornton (17.7 PPG)

John Mobley Jr. (13.0 PPG)

Devin Royal (13.7 PPG)

Brandon Noel (19.0 at Wright State)

Christoph Tilly (12.5 PPG at Santa Clara)

Previous ranking: 25

It's an offseason of change in Austin. Rodney Terry was fired shortly after the Longhorns' NCAA tournament exit, then Sean Miller was announced as Terry's replacement less than a day later.

Miller brought Dailyn Swain and Lassina Traore with him from Xavier and is taking over a roster that brings back three starters in Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark. The Longhorns have also landed a couple transfers, including a potential breakout candidate in Florida Atlantic 7-footer Matas Vokietaitis.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Pope (11.0 PPG)

Chendall Weaver (6.4 PPG)

Tramon Mark (10.6 PPG)

Dailyn Swain (11.0 PPG at Xavier)

Matas Vokietaitis (10.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

