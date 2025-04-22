Check out Boogie Fland's top highlights for the Razorbacks after he entered the transfer portal. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland, a former five-star prospect, will enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Fland is also in the NBA draft and turning pro is his focus, sources said, but entering the portal before its midnight deadline allows him to keep his options open.

A McDonald's All American in the 2024 class, Fland was one of the best freshmen in the country during the first half of this past season. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds over the first 18 games of the season, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range, but suffered a hand injury in mid-January that forced him to miss most of the rest of the season.

He suffered the injury against Florida on Jan. 11, but started the next two games before shutting it down until March.

Fland returned in the NCAA tournament in a reserve role, playing an average of 17.7 minutes against Kansas, St. John's and Texas Tech.

He was ranked No. 32 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings at the time of his injury, but wasn't in the latest 2025 mock draft.

When Arkansas coach John Calipari announced his expected roster earlier this month, Fland wasn't included. The Razorbacks are likely to bring back D.J. Wagner, Karter Knox, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III, while welcoming top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. Arkansas has also landed Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle from the portal.