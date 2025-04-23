Open Extended Reactions

USC junior Desmond Claude is entering the transfer portal, sources told ESPN, becoming one of the best available guards just hours before the window closes.

Claude is also going through the NBA draft process.

A 6-foot-6 guard who spent his first two seasons at Xavier before transferring to USC last spring, Claude earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season. In Big Ten play, he ranked ninth in scoring (17.3 PPG) and eighth in assists (4.4 APG).

Claude had several huge performances in conference play, highlighted by a 31-point performance in a win over Illinois. He also averaged 29 points and five assists in two games against Rutgers and projected top-five pick Dylan Harper, and had a 25-point, 11-assist effort against Washington.

Eric Musselman and his staff have been busy in the portal this spring, landing six frontcourt players, but the biggest pickup for the Trojans came earlier Tuesday, in the form of Maryland transfer Rodney Rice -- one of the best guards in the portal.

Without Claude, Musselman will likely need to lean more on Rice as a playmaker alongside incoming five-star freshman Alijah Arenas. Top-50 recruit Jerry Easter will also likely see a bigger role.