UConn power forward, Alex Karaban, a two-time national champion for the Huskies, withdrew from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season, a source told ESPN.

The deadline to enter the NBA draft was Saturday at 11:59 ET, and Karaban initially submitted his name to the NBA for inclusion on the early-entry list. Upon further reflection, Karaban elected to withdraw and return to Storrs for his final season of eligibility.

The final list of early-entree candidates for the NBA draft was sent out to teams by the league Tuesday.

Karaban was most recently projected as the No. 35 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings, giving him a reasonable chance of working his way into first-round consideration with a strong predraft process.

Karaban won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, shooting 39% from 3, but his shooting regressed in a bigger role this season to 35%. UConn struggled with point guard play, losing in the NCAA tournament round of 32 to eventual national champion Florida 77-75.

Karaban also entered the 2024 NBA draft, attending the NBA combine and playing in a pair of scrimmages before ultimately electing to return for his junior season.

The Huskies will return more this offseason than last year, with three of the four leading scorers back in the fold in Karaban, shooting guard Solomon Ball and center Tarris Reed Jr., the team's leading rebounder and shot blocker. Small forward Jaylin Stewart will also return after an inconsistent sophomore year.

UConn brought in two important backcourt players in Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. and Dayton transfer Malachi Smith. Highly regarded freshman Braylon Mullins is also expected to play an important role, and fellow McDonald's All American Eric Reibe will likely soak up backup minutes at the center position.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.