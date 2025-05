Alex Karaban drains a couple of buckets and has a block late in the game to secure UConn's victory over Oklahoma. (0:36)

The 2024-25 national championship wasn't that long ago, but the men's college basketball landscape has shifted completely.

Nearly 2,700 players entered the transfer portal prior to the April 22 deadline, more than 100 players entered their names into the NBA draft before the April 26 deadline and dozens of high school seniors have flipped commitments following roster additions or coaching changes.

Keeping track of the personnel movement has become borderline impossible, but it's a key part of the offseason process. So as we've done the past couple years, we're sharing the results of all our roster changes research.

Some of the classifications are self-explanatory, but here's a quick refresher.

"Departed or expected to depart" includes players who declared for the NBA draft without any intention to return, players without any eligibility remaining and players who have entered the transfer portal.

"In limbo" includes players whose status is up in the air, which in most cases are players who have entered their name into the NBA draft but could return to college.

"Expected to return" includes players who haven't entered the portal and have remaining eligibility. Newcomer rankings are according to ESPN's recruiting database.

This page will be constantly updated throughout the offseason

Last updated: May 1, 2025

Note: "NR" indicates when a recruit was not ranked by ESPN.

ACC

Departed or expected to depart: Chad Venning (12.4 PPG), Elijah Strong (9.6 PPG), Dion Brown (7.5 PPG), Joshua Beadle (5.9 PPG), Roger McFarlane (5.2 PPG), Chas Kelley III (4.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Donald Hand Jr. (15.7 PPG), Fred Payne (6.9 PPG), Jayden Hastings (4.0 PPG), Luka Toews (1.6 PPG), Kany Tchanda (0.4 PPG), Nick Petronio (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Chase Forte (17.9 PPG at South Dakota), Aidan Shaw (2.6 PPG at Missouri), Boden Kapke (4.1 PPG at Butler), Jason Asemota (1.6 PPG at Baylor)

Incoming freshmen: Akbar Waheed (four-star), Jack Bailey (three-star), Caleb Steger (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG), Jeremiah Wilkinson (15.1 PPG), Jovan Blacksher (10.5 PPG), BJ Omot (10.8 PPG in three games), Mady Sissoko (8.3 PPG), Joshua Ola-Joseph (7.2 PPG), Christian Tucker (1.7 PPG), Spencer Mahoney (1.5 PPG), Gus Larson (1.4 PPG), Devin Curtis, Vladimir Pavlovic, Stephon Marbury II, Jaden Goodall, Hugh Vandeweghe

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Rytis Petraitis (8.2 PPG), DJ Campbell (7.8 PPG), Lee Dort (3.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: John Camden (16.8 PPG at Delaware), Milos Ilic (14.4 PPG at Loyola Maryland), Chris Bell (9.3 PPG at Syracuse), Dai Dai Ames (8.7 PPG at Virginia), Sammie Yeanay (2.6 PPG at Grand Canyon), Justin Pippen (1.6 PPG at Michigan)

Incoming freshmen: Semetri Carr (four-star), Jovanni Ruff (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Chase Hunter (16.5 PPG), Ian Schieffelin (12.4 PPG), Jaeden Zackery (11.7 PPG), Viktor Lakhin (11.4 PPG), Chauncey Wiggins (8.3 PPG), Jake Heidbreder (4.1 PPG), Del Jones (3.8 PPG), Myles Foster (2.3 PPG), Asa Thomas (1.2 PPG), Christian Reeves (1.2 PPG), Jackson Roberts

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dillon Hunter (5.4 PPG), Ace Buckner (redshirt), Dallas Thomas (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Nick Davidson (15.8 PPG at Nevada), Jestin Porter (15.0 PPG at Middle Tennessee), Carter Welling (13.1 PPG at Utah Valley), RJ Godfrey (6.4 PPG at Georgia), Efrem Johnson (8.8 PPG at UAB), Jake Wahlin (6.3 PPG at Utah)

Incoming freshmen: Trent Steinour (three-star), Zac Foster (three-star), Chase Thompson (three-star), Blake Davidson (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Cooper Flagg (19.2 PPG), Kon Knueppel (14.4 PPG), Tyrese Proctor (12.4 PPG), Sion James (8.6 PPG), Khaman Maluach (8.6 PPG), Mason Gillis (4.1 PPG)

In limbo: Cedric Coward (17.7 PPG at Washington State)

Expected to return: Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG), Caleb Foster (4.9 PPG), Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG), Maliq Brown (2.5 PPG), Darren Harris (2.0 PPG), Cameron Sheffield (0.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: None

Incoming freshmen: Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100), Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100), Cayden Boozer (No. 16 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Jamir Watkins (18.4 PPG), Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG), DaQuan Davis (8.8 PPG), Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG), Jerry Deng (7.0 PPG), Chandler Jackson (6.3 PPG), Justin Thomas (4.8 PPG), Bostyn Holt (3.0 PPG), Christian Nitu (1.9 PPG), Waka Mbatch (0.8 PPG), Anastasios Rozakeas (0.5 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: AJ Swinton (2.8 PPG), Alier Maluk (2.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Martin Somerville (13.6 PPG at UMass Lowell), Robert McCray V (16.2 PPG at Jacksonville), Lajae Jones (10.8 PPG at St. Bonaventure), Kobe MaGee (14.0 PPG at Drexel), Chauncey Wiggins (8.3 PPG at Clemson), Alex Steen (17.9 PPG at Florida Southern)

Incoming freshmen: Cameron Miles (four-star), Thomas Bassong (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Lance Terry (14.5 PPG), Naithan George (12.3 PPG), Duncan Powell (12.2 PPG), Javian McCollum (11.9 PPG), Doryan Onwuchekwa (3.5 PPG), Ibrahim Souare (2.8 PPG), Ryan Mutombo (2.3 PPG), Darrion Sutton (1.3 PPG), Emmer Nichols (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: Kowacie Reeves (9.3 PPG), Luke O'Brien (6.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Baye Ndongo (13.4 PPG), Jaeden Mustaf (8.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Kam Craft (13.6 PPG at Miami Ohio), Peyton Marshall (1.0 PPG at Missouri)

Incoming freshmen: Mouhamed Sylla (No. 28 in ESPN 100), Akai Fleming (No. 52 in ESPN 100), Eric Chatfield (four-star), Brandon Stores (four-star), Cole Kirouac (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.7 PPG), Chucky Hepburn (16.4 PPG), Reyne Smith (13.1 PPG), James Scott (7.1 PPG), Noah Waterman (6.1 PPG), Aboubacar Traore (4.6 PPG), Frank Anselem-Ibe (0.3 PPG), Koren Johnson (2.0 PPG in two games)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG), Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG), Khani Rooths (3.3 PPG), Kobe Rodgers (9.7 PPG at Charleston in 2023-24), Aly Khalifa (5.7 PPG at BYU in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier), Adrian Wooley (18.8 PPG at Kennesaw State), Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Incoming freshmen: Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100), Sananda Fru (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Matthew Cleveland (17.6 PPG), Nijel Pack (13.9 PPG), Lynn Kidd (11.5 PPG), Brandon Johnson (8.4 PPG), A.J. Staton-McCray (7.3 PPG), Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG), Jalen Blackmon (6.9 PPG), Austin Swartz (5.9 PPG), Paul Djobet (5.5 PPG), Divine Ugochukwu (5.3 PPG), Kiree Huie (1.6 PPG), Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Malik Reneau (13.3 PPG at Indiana), Tre Donaldson (11.3 PPG at Michigan), Tru Washington (11.1 PPG at New Mexico), Ernest Udeh Jr. (6.6 PPG at TCU), Marcus Allen (2.6 PPG at Missouri), Jordyn Kee (redshirt at Georgia)

Incoming freshmen: Shelton Henderson (No. 30 in ESPN 100), Dante Allen (No. 41 in ESPN 100), Timotej Malovec (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Marcus Hill (11.5 PPG), Dontrez Styles (11.4 PPG), Jayden Taylor (10.6 PPG), Ben Middlebrooks (7.5 PPG), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (7.2 PPG), Michael O'Connell (6.4 PPG), Trey Parker (4.6 PPG), Breon Pass (4.5 PPG), Dennis Parker Jr. (2.9 PPG), Ismael Diouf (2.2 PPG), Bryce Heard (1.2 PPG), Mike James (12.6 PPG at Louisville in 2023-24)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Paul McNeil (4.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG at Michigan State), Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG at Houston), Jerry Deng (7.0 PPG at Florida State), Quadir Copeland (9.2 PPG at McNeese), Alyn Breed (17.5 PPG in two games at McNeese), Colt Langdon (redshirt at Butler)

Incoming freshmen: Matt Able (No. 24 in ESPN 100), Zymicah Wilkins (No. 57 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: RJ Davis (17.2 PPG), Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG), Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG), Ven-Allen Lubin (8.7 PPG), Jae'Lyn Withers (6.5 PPG), Jalen Washington (5.7 PPG), Cade Tyson (2.6 PPG), Ty Claude (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: Drake Powell (7.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG), James Brown (1.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona), Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State), Jarin Stevenson (5.4 PPG at Alabama), Jonathan Powell (8.3 PPG at West Virginia), Jaydon Young (8.1 PPG at Virginia Tech)

Incoming freshmen: Caleb Wilson (No. 5 in ESPN 100), Derek Dixon (No. 54 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Denis (No. 59 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Tae Davis (15.1 PPG), Matt Allocco (9.5 PPG), JR Konieczny (4.3 PPG), Nikita Konstantynovskyi (2.9 PPG), Burke Chebuhar (2.9 PPG), Julian Roper (2.2 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Markus Burton (21.3 PPG), Braeden Shrewsberry (14.0 PPG), Kebba Njie (6.1 PPG), Sir Mohammed (3.1 PPG), Cole Certa (2.5 PPG), Garrett Sundra (2.3 PPG), Logan Imes (1.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Carson Towt (13.3 PPG at Northern Arizona)

Incoming freshmen: Jalen Haralson (No. 19 in ESPN 100), Ryder Frost (No. 79 in ESPN 100), Brady Koehler (No. 94 in ESPN 100), Tommy Ahneman (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG), Ishmael Leggett (15.7 PPG), Damian Dunn (9.9 PPG), Zack Austin (9.2 PPG), Guillermo Diaz Graham (6.2 PPG), Amsal Delalic (3.8 PPG), Jorge Diaz Graham (3.1 PPG), Marlon Barnes Jr. (0.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Cameron Corhen (11.0 PPG), Brandin Cummings (6.3 PPG), Papa Kante (2.1 PPG), Amdy Ndiaye (0.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Dishon Jackson (8.5 PPG at Iowa State), Barry Dunning Jr. (15.1 PPG at South Alabama), Damarco Minor (9.8 PPG at Oregon State), Nojus Indrusaitis (2.1 PPG at Iowa State)

Incoming freshmen: Omari Weatherspoon (NR), Kieran Mullen (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Chuck Harris (12.9 PPG), Matt Cross (11.8 PPG), Kario Oquendo (11.2 PPG), Yohan Traore (6.1 PPG), Keon Ambrose-Hylton (4.0 PPG), Jerrell Colbert (2.5 PPG), AJ George (2.0 PPG), Tibet Gorener (1.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Boopie Miller (13.2 PPG), Samet Yigitoglu (10.0 PPG), B.J. Edwards (9.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jaron Pierre Jr. (21.6 PPG at Jacksonville State), Corey Washington (13.7 PPG at Wichita State), Sam Walters (5.0 PPG at Michigan), Mitchell Holmes (redshirt), Chance Puryear (redshirt)

Incoming freshmen: Jaden Toombs (No. 33 in ESPN 100), Nigel Walls (No. 69 in ESPN 100), Jermaine O'Neal Jr. (No. 80 in ESPN 100), B.J. Davis-Ray (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Maxime Raynaud (20.2 PPG), Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG), Jaylen Blakes (13.1 PPG), Derin Saran (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ryan Agarwal (7.3 PPG), Chisom Okpara (6.5 PPG), Benny Gealer (6.0 PPG), Donavin Young (3.2 PPG), Evan Stinson (2.9 PPG), Aidan Cammann (2.6 PPG), Jaylen Thompson (1.4 PPG), Tallis Toure (1.1 PPG), Anthony Batson Jr. (1.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: None

Incoming freshmen: Jaylen Petty (four-star), Ebuka Okorie (three-star), Kristers Skrinda (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Eddie Lampkin Jr. (11.5 PPG), Jyare Davis (9.4 PPG), Chris Bell (9.3 PPG), Jaquan Carlos (6.2 PPG), Lucas Taylor (6.0 PPG), Elijah Moore (5.2 PPG), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (5.1 PPG), Petar Majstorovic (2.6 PPG), Naheem McLeod (2.4 PPG), Chance Westry

In limbo: None

Expected to return: J.J. Starling (17.8 PPG), Donnie Freeman (13.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Naithan George (12.3 PPG at Georgia Tech), Nate Kingz (11.8 PPG at Oregon State), Bryce Zephir (5.3 PPG at Montana State), William Kyle III (2.9 PPG at UCLA), Ibrahim Souare (2.8 PPG at Georgia Tech)

Incoming freshmen: Sadiq White (No. 27 in ESPN 100), Kiyan Anthony (No. 35 in ESPN 100), Luke Fennel (four-star), Aaron Womack (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG), Elijah Saunders (10.4 PPG), Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG), Dai Dai Ames (8.7 PPG), Jacob Cofie (7.2 PPG), Blake Buchanan (5.4 PPG), Taine Murray (4.1 PPG), Anthony Robinson (3.6 PPG), Ishan Sharma (3.4 PPG), TJ Power (1.3 PPG), Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Elijah Gertrude (redshirt), Carter Lang (redshirt walk-on)

Incoming transfers: Jacari White (17.1 PPG at North Dakota State), Sam Lewis (16.2 PPG at Toledo), Devin Tillis (13.7 PPG at UC Irvine), Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG at BYU), Ugonna Onyenso (2.8 PPG at Kansas State), Martin Carrere (redshirt at VCU)

Incoming freshmen: Chance Mallory (No. 64 in ESPN 100), Silas Barksdale (four-star), Johann Grunloh (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Mylyjael Poteat (9.5 PPG), Jaydon Young (8.1 PPG), Ben Burnham (7.5 PPG), Brandon Rechsteiner (7.0 PPG), Rodney Brown Jr. (4.1 PPG), Patrick Wessler (3.9 PPG), Ryan Jones Jr. (1.2 PPG), Connor Serven (0.3 PPG)

In limbo: Tobi Lawal (12.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Jaden Schutt (7.7 PPG), Tyler Johnson (6.7 PPG), Ben Hammond (5.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Izaiah Pasha (11.9 PPG at Delaware), Jailen Bedford (10.6 PPG at UNLV), Amani Hansberry (9.8 PPG at West Virginia)

Incoming freshmen: Christian Gurdak (four-star), Sincere Jones (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Hunter Sallis (18.3 PPG), Cameron Hildreth (14.7 PPG), Tre'Von Spillers (9.9 PPG), Efton Reid (8.8 PPG), Ty-Laur Johnson (6.1 PPG), Davin Cosby (5.6 PPG), Parker Friedrichsen (3.2 PPG), Churchill Abass (1.3 PPG), Mason Hagedorn

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Juke Harris (6.1 PPG), Omaha Biliew (2.8 PPG), Marqus Marion (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Cooper Schwieger (15.8 PPG at Valparaiso), Nate Calmese (15.2 PPG at Washington State), Mekhi Mason (9.9 PPG at Washington), Myles Colvin (5.4 PPG at Purdue)

Incoming freshmen: Jaylen Cross (three-star), Isaac Carr (NR)

Big East

Departed or expected to depart: Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 PPG), Pierre Brooks II (15.2 PPG), Patrick McCaffery (11.2 PPG), Andre Screen (7.7 PPG), Kolby King (5.6 PPG), Augusto Cassia (5.1 PPG), Boden Kapke (4.1 PPG), Landon Moore (3.2 PPG), Colt Langdon (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Finley Bizjack (10.3 PPG), Evan Haywood (2.1 PPG), Jamie Kaiser (4.4 PPG at Maryland in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Jackson (19.2 PPG at Fort Wayne), Yame Butler (13.6 PPG at Drexel), Drayton Jones (13.0 PPG) at South Carolina State), Yohan Traore (6.1 PPG at SMU), Michael Ajayi (6.5 PPG at Gonzaga)

Incoming freshmen: Jack McCaffery (No. 89 in ESPN 100), Azavier Robinson (No. 96 in ESPN 100), Jackson Keith (four-star), Efeosa Oliogu (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Ryan Kalkbrenner (19.2 PPG), Steven Ashworth (16.4 PPG), Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG), Jamiya Neal (12.0 PPG), Fredrick King (2.7 PPG), Mason Miller (1.1 PPG), Larry Johnson (redshirt), Sterling Knox

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG), Jasen Green (4.9 PPG), Isaac Traudt (4.6 PPG), Fedor Zugic (4.5 PPG), Ty Davis (0.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard), Nik Graves (17.5 PPG at Charlotte), Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa), Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa), Austin Swartz (5.9 PPG at Miami)

Incoming freshmen: Hudson Greer (No. 40 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Isaiah Rivera (10.8 PPG), Jacob Meyer (8.9 PPG), Conor Enright (7.5 PPG), David Skogman (6.4 PPG), Troy D'Amico (6.1 PPG), JJ Traynor (5.6 PPG), David Thomas (3.7 PPG), Chris Riddle (1.1 PPG), Sekou Konneh

In limbo: None

Expected to return: CJ Gunn (12.9 PPG), Layden Blocker (9.5 PPG), NJ Benson (9.0 PPG), Theo Pierre-Justin (1.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Kaleb Banks (14.7 PPG at Tulane), Jeremy Lorenz (8.0 PPG at Wofford), Brandon Maclin (10.0 PPG at Radford), RJ Smith (6.2 PPG at Colorado), Amsal Delalic (3.8 PPG at Pitt), Khaman Maker (0.0 PPG at St. John's)

Incoming freshmen: Isaiah Medina (NR), Kruz McClure (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Micah Peavy (17.2 PPG), Jayden Epps (12.8 PPG), Drew Fielder (7.1 PPG), Jordan Burks (5.7 PPG), Curtis Williams Jr. (4.7 PPG), Drew McKenna (1.8 PPG)

In limbo: Thomas Sorber (14.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Malik Mack (12.9 PPG), Caleb Williams (4.3 PPG), Julius Halaifonua (3.0 PPG), Kayvaun Mulready (1.4 PPG), Jayden Fort (redshirt), Seal Diouf (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: KJ Lewis (10.8 PPG at Arizona), Langston Love (8.9 PPG at Baylor), Vince Iwuchukwu (2.7 PPG at St. John's), DeShawn Harris-Smith (2.5 PPG at Maryland), Isaiah Abraham (1.6 PPG at UConn)

Incoming freshmen: None

Departed or expected to depart: Kam Jones (19.2 PPG), David Joplin (14.2 PPG), Stevie Mitchell (10.7 PPG), Al Amadou (1.2 PPG), Luke Jacobson

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Chase Ross (10.5 PPG), Ben Gold (7.4 PPG), Sean Jones (5.8 PPG in 2023-24), Royce Parham (5.1 PPG), Zaide Lowery (4.1 PPG), Damarius Owens (2.6 PPG), Tre Norman (1.9 PPG), Caedin Hamilton (1.5 PPG), Joshua Clark (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: None

Incoming freshmen: Nigel James (No. 67 in ESPN 100), Michael Phillips II (No. 95 in ESPN 100), Adrien Stevens (No. 100), Ian Miletic (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Bryce Hopkins (17.0 PPG), Bensley Joseph (13.2 PPG), Jayden Pierre (12.3 PPG), Wesley Cardet Jr. (8.4 PPG), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (7.2 PPG), Christ Essandoko (4.3 PPG), Justyn Fernandez (3.6 PPG), Anton Bonke (1.3 PPG), Eli DeLaurier (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Corey Floyd Jr. (9.2 PPG), Oswin Erhunmwunse (6.8 PPG), Ryan Mela (6.4 PPG), Rich Barron (5.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jason Edwards (17.0 PPG at Vanderbilt), Duncan Powell (12.2 PPG at Georgia Tech), Cole Hargrove (9.9 PPG at Drexel), Daquan Davis (8.8 PPG at Florida State), Jaylin Sellers (6.0 PPG at UCF)

Incoming freshmen: Jamier Jones (No. 43 in ESPN 100), Jaylen Harrell (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Isaiah Coleman (15.6 PPG), Chaunce Jenkins (11.4 PPG), Dylan Addae-Wusu (9.7 PPG), Prince Aligbe (7.8 PPG), Scotty Middleton (5.8 PPG), Garwey Dual (5.4 PPG), Yacine Toumi (3.9 PPG), Emmanuel Okorafor (2.7 PPG), Gus Yalden (1.8 PPG), Zion Harmon

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jahseem Felton (3.5 PPG), Godswill Erheriene (2.8 PPG), David Tubek (2.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Adam Clark (19.8 PPG at Merrimack), TJ Simpkins (14.6 PPG at Elon), Josh Rivera (10.7 PPG at Fordham), A.J. Staton-McCray (7.3 PPG at Miami)

Incoming freshmen: None

Departed or expected to depart: RJ Luis Jr. (18.2 PPG), Kadary Richmond (12.4 PPG), Deivon Smith (9.3 PPG), Aaron Scott (8.4 PPG), Simeon Wilcher (8.0 PPG), Brady Dunlap (5.7 PPG), Vince Iwuchukwu (2.7 PPG), Jaiden Glover (2.2 PPG), Khaman Maker

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG), Sadiku Ibine Ayo (1.9 PPG), Ruben Prey (1.6 PPG), Lefteris Liotopoulos (1.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Bryce Hopkins (17.0 PPG at Providence), Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford), Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State), Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina), Dylan Darling (19.8 PPG at Idaho State), Dillon Mitchell (9.9 PPG at Cincinnati), Handje Tamba (10.5 PPG at Milligan University)

Incoming freshmen: Kevin Odih (NR), Imran Suljanovic (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Liam McNeeley (14.5 PPG), Hassan Diarra (7.7 PPG), Samson Johnson (7.5 PPG), Aidan Mahaney (4.5 PPG), Isaiah Abraham (1.6 PPG), Ahmad Nowell (1.5 PPG), Youssouf Singare (0.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Solo Ball (14.4 PPG), Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG), Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG), Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG), Jayden Ross (2.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia), Malachi Smith (10.4 PPG at Dayton)

Incoming freshmen: Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100), Eric Reibe (No. 23 in ESPN 100), Jacob Furphy (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Eric Dixon (23.3 PPG), Wooga Poplar (15.3 PPG), Jordan Longino (11.1 PPG), Jhamir Brickus (9.3 PPG), Enoch Boakye (4.4 PPG), Kris Parker (2.6 PPG), Aleksandar Gavalyugov (2.0 PPG), Josiah Moseley (1.9 PPG), Jordann Dumont (1.8 PPG), Nnanna Njoku (0.6 PPG), Malcolm Thomas

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tyler Perkins (6.3 PPG), Matthew Hodge (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Devin Askew (18.9 PPG at Long Beach State), Bryce Lindsay (13.4 PPG at James Madison), Duke Brennan (10.4 PPG at Grand Canyon), Zion Stanford (13.1 PPG at Temple), Malachi Palmer (1.6 PPG at Maryland), Braden Pierce (2.4 PPG at Maryland)

Incoming freshmen: Chris Jeffrey (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Zach Freemantle (16.8 PPG), Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG), Dailyn Swain (11.0 PPG), Dayvion McKnight (9.6 PPG), Marcus Foster (7.9 PPG), Dante Maddox Jr. (7.3 PPG), Jerome Hunter (5.8 PPG), Trey Green (5.0 PPG), John Hugley (2.9 PPG), Cam Fletcher (1.3 PPG), Lassina Traore (11.9 PPG at Long Beach State in 2023-24)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Roddie Anderson III (6.5 PPG at Boise State in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: All Wright (15.5 PPG at Valparaiso), Gabriel Pozzato (14.9 PPG at Evansville), Malik Moore (12.6 PPG at Montana), Tre Carroll (12.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic), Isaiah Walker (10.8 PPG at Belmont), Anthony Robinson (3.6 PPG at Virginia), Pape N'Diaye (2.7 PPG at UNLV), Filip Borovicanin (5.9 PPG at New Mexico), Jovan Milicevic (3.8 PPG at New Mexico)

Incoming freshmen: Jayden Forsythe (three-star), Kason Westphal (NR)

Big Ten

Departed or expected to depart: Kasparas Jakucionis (15.0 PPG), Will Riley (12.6 PPG), Tre White (10.5 PPG), Morez Johnson (7.0 PPG), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (5.9 PPG), Carey Booth (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG), Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG), Ben Humrichous (7.6 PPG), Jake Davis (3.0 PPG), Ty Rodgers (6.2 PPG in 2023-24), Jason Jakstys (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California), Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Incoming freshmen: Brandon Lee (four-star), Keaton Wagler (NR), Mihailo Petrovic (international), David Mirkovic (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Malik Reneau (13.3 PPG), Oumar Ballo (13.0 PPG), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 PPG), Myles Rice (10.2 PPG), Trey Galloway (8.8 PPG), Bryson Tucker (5.4 PPG), Kanaan Carlyle (4.0 PPG), Anthony Leal (3.3 PPG), Langdon Hatton (2.1 PPG), Jakai Newton (1.5 PPG), Dallas James (0.8 PPG), Gabe Cupps (0.0 PPG)

In limbo: Luke Goode (9.1 PPG)

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Lamar Wilkerson (20.5 PPG at Sam Houston), Reed Bailey (18.8 PPG at Davidson), Nick Dorn (15.2 PPG at Elon), Tucker DeVries (14.9 PPG at West Virginia), Jasai Miles (15.4 PPG at North Florida), Tayton Conerway (14.2 PPG at Troy), Josh Harris (13.4 PPG at North Florida), Jason Drake (11.1 PPG at Drexel), Conor Enright (7.5 PPG at DePaul), Sam Alexis (4.7 PPG at Florida)

Incoming freshmen: Trent Sisley (No. 61 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG), Payton Sandfort (16.7 PPG), Josh Dix (14.4 PPG), Drew Thelwell (9.5 PPG), Brock Harding (8.8 PPG), Pryce Sandfort (8.8 PPG), Seydou Traore (5.9 PPG), Ladji Dembele (4.5 PPG), Even Brauns (3.2 PPG), Riley Mulvey (2.2 PPG), Chris Tadjo (1.7 PPG), Carter Kingsbury (1.2 PPG), Luc Laketa (1.0 PPG), Trey Buchanan

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Cooper Koch (4.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Bennett Stirtz (19.2 PPG at Drake), Alvaro Folgueiras (13.8 PPG at Robert Morris), Brendan Hausen (10.9 PPG at Kansas State), Tavion Banks (10.1 PPG at Drake), Cam Manyawu (7.1 PPG at Drake), Isaia Howard (4.5 PPG at Drake), Kael Combs (3.8 PPG at Drake)

Incoming freshmen: Trevin Jirak (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Derik Queen (16.5 PPG), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG), Rodney Rice (13.8 PPG), Julian Reese (13.3 PPG), Selton Miguel (11.6 PPG), Jahari Long (4.7 PPG in 2023-24), Tafara Gapare (3.4 PPG), DeShawn Harris-Smith (2.5 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (2.5 PPG), Braden Pierce (2.4 PPG), Jay Young (1.8 PPG), Malachi Palmer (1.6 PPG), Chance Stephens (1.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Isaiah Watts (11.0 PPG at Washington State), Pharrel Payne (10.4 PPG at Texas A&M), Myles Rice (10.1 PPG at Indiana), Elijah Saunders (10.4 PPG at Virginia), Solomon Washington (4.7 PPG at Texas A&M), David Coit (5.1 PPG at Kansas), George Turkson Jr. (redshirt at Texas A&M), Andre Mills (redshirt at Texas A&M)

Incoming freshmen: Darius Adams (No. 29 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Vladislav Goldin (16.6 PPG), Danny Wolf (13.2 PPG), Tre Donaldson (11.3 PPG), Sam Walters (5.0 PPG), Rubin Jones (3.6 PPG), Justin Pippen (1.6 PPG), Jace Howard (0.8 PPG), Phat Phat Brooks (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Expected to return: Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG), Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG), Will Tschetter (6.4 PPG), L.J. Cason (4.3 PPG), Oscar Goodman (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina), Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois), Aday Mara (6.4 PPG at UCLA)

Incoming freshmen: Trey McKenney (No. 20 in ESPN 100), Winters Grady (No. 86 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Jaden Akins (12.8 PPG), Jase Richardson (12.1 PPG), Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG), Frankie Fidler (7.0 PPG), Xavier Booker (4.7 PPG), Szymon Zapala (4.3 PPG), Gehrig Normand (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Coen Carr (8.1 PPG), Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG), Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.2 PPG), Carson Cooper (5.0 PPG), Kur Teng (0.5 PPG), Jesse McCulloch (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Trey Fort (14.6 PPG at Samford), Kaleb Glenn (12.6 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Incoming freshmen: Cam Ward (No. 50 in ESPN 100), Jordan Scott (No. 82 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Dawson Garcia (19.2 PPG), Lu'Cye Patterson (11.6 PPG), Mike Mitchell Jr. (8.6 PPG), Femi Odukale (6.8 PPG), Parker Fox (5.8 PPG), Brennan Rigsby (5.4 PPG), Frank Mitchell (4.9 PPG), Trey Edmonds (2.6 PPG), Caleb Williams (1.8 PPG), Kadyn Betts (1.4 PPG), Tyler Cochran (14.4 PPG at Toledo in 2023-24)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Isaac Asuma (5.6 PPG), Grayson Grove (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Langston Reynolds (16.0 PPG at Northern Colorado), Chansey Willis Jr. (16.8 PPG at Western Michigan), Bobby Durkin (13.5 PPG at Davidson), BJ Omot (10.8 PPG at California), Nehemiah Turner (8.5 PPG at Central Arkansas), Robert Vaihola (7.5 PPG at San Jose State), Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (9.0 PPG at Colorado State)

Incoming freshmen: Kai Shinholster (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Brice Williams (20.4 PPG), Juwan Gary (14.6 PPG), Andrew Morgan (8.2 PPG), Rollie Worster (7.0 PPG), Braxton Meah (3.0 PPG), Ahron Ulis (2.4 PPG), Gavin Griffiths (2.1 PPG), Nick Janowski

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Connor Essegian (10.7 PPG), Berke Buyuktuncel (6.0 PPG), Sam Hoiberg (3.9 PPG), Cale Jacobsen (1.2 PPG), Braden Frager (redshirt), Rienk Mast (12.3 PPG in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: Kendall Blue (12.3 PPG at St. Thomas), Pryce Sandfort (8.8 PPG at Iowa), Jamarques Lawrence (9.9 PPG at Rhode Island), Ugnius Jarusevicius (16.2 PPG at Central Michigan), Jared Garcia (9.6 PPG at Tulsa), Will Cooper (5.3 PPG at Air Force)

Incoming freshmen: Quentin Rhymes (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Brooks Barnhizer (17.1 PPG), Jalen Leach (14.3 PPG), Ty Berry (10.6 PPG), Matthew Nicholson (5.2 PPG), Luke Hunger (2.8 PPG), Keenan Fitzmorris (2.1 PPG), Blake Barkley (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nick Martinelli (20.5 PPG), K.J. Windham (5.6 PPG), Jordan Clayton (4.7 PPG), Justin Mullins (4.4 PPG), Angelo Ciaravino (3.1 PPG), Blake Smith (0.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Max Green (14.9 PPG at Holy Cross), Jayden Reid (12.6 PPG at South Florida), Arrinten Page (3.5 PPG at Cincinnati)

Incoming freshmen: Jake West (four-star), Tre Singleton (three-star), Cade Bennerman (three-star), Tyler Kropp (three-star), Phoenix Gill (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Micah Parrish (13.3 PPG), Meechie Johnson (9.1 PPG), Aaron Bradshaw (6.0 PPG), Sean Stewart (5.7 PPG), Ques Glover (4.4 PPG), Evan Mahaffey (3.6 PPG), Austin Parks (1.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Bruce Thornton (17.7 PPG), Devin Royal (13.7 PPG), John Mobley Jr. (13.0 PPG), Ivan Njegovan (1.6 PPG), Kalen Etzler (1.4 PPG), Colin White (1.1 PPG), Taison Chatman (1.0 PPG in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: Brandon Noel (19.0 PPG at Wright State), Christoph Tilly (12.5 PPG at Santa Clara), Gabe Cupps (0.0 PPG at Indiana)

Incoming freshmen: A'mare Bynum (No. 62 in ESPN 100), Dorian Jones (No. 77 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: TJ Bamba (10.5 PPG), Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.0 PPG), Brandon Angel (8.3 PPG), Jesse Zarzuela (10.0 PPG in 2023-24), Jadrian Tracey (6.9 PPG), Supreme Cook (4.7 PPG), Ra'Heim Moss (1.5 PPG), Mookie Cook (1.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nate Bittle (14.2 PPG), Jackson Shelstad (13.7 PPG), Kwame Evans Jr. (6.1 PPG), Jamari Phillips (1.4 PPG), Dezdrick Lindsay (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: TK Simpkins (16.4 PPG at Elon), Devon Pryor (3.2 PPG at Texas), Miles Goodman (1.2 PPG at Penn State)

Incoming freshmen: JJ Frakes (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Ace Baldwin Jr. (14.0 PPG), Puff Johnson (10.2 PPG), Zach Hicks (11.6 PPG), Nick Kern (11.5 PPG), D'Marco Dunn (8.4 PPG), Kachi Nzeh (2.6 PPG), Jahvin Carter (2.1 PPG), Miles Goodman (1.2 PPG), Hudson Ward

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Yanic Konan Niederhauser (12.9 PPG), Freddie Dilione V (9.4 PPG), Dominick Stewart (2.8 PPG), Eli Rice

Incoming transfers: Josh Reed (4.8 PPG at Cincinnati)

Incoming freshmen: Kayden Mingo (No. 38 in ESPN 100), Mason Blackwood (four-star), Justin Houser (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Myles Colvin (5.4 PPG), Camden Heide (4.7 PPG), Caleb Furst (4.1 PPG), Brian Waddell (2.0 PPG), Will Berg (1.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG), Braden Smith (15.8 PPG), Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG), Daniel Jacobsen (6.5 PPG), CJ Cox (6.0 PPG), Gicarri Harris (3.8 PPG), Raleigh Burgess (1.9 PPG), Jack Benter (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State), Liam Murphy (13.0 PPG at North Florida)

Incoming freshmen: Antione West (No. 88 in ESPN 100), Omer Mayer (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Dylan Harper (19.4 PPG), Ace Bailey (17.6 PPG), Lathan Sommerville (8.2 PPG), Jeremiah Williams (7.0 PPG), Jordan Derkack (5.7 PPG), Tyson Acuff (5.3 PPG), Zach Martini (4.1 PPG), PJ Hayes IV (2.9 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dylan Grant (5.9 PPG), Jamichael Davis (4.6 PPG), Emmanuel Ogbole (3.1 PPG), Bryce Dortch (1.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Tariq Francis (19.2 PPG at NJIT), Darren Buchanan (10.6 PPG at George Washington), Baye Fall (2.5 PPG at Kansas State)

Incoming freshmen: Chris Nwuli (No. 48 in ESPN 100), Gevonte Ware (three-star), Lino Mark (three-star), Kaden Powers (three-star), Harun Zrno (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Sebastian Mack (9.6 PPG), Kobe Johnson (7.9 PPG), Dylan Andrews (6.9 PPG), Aday Mara (6.4 PPG), Lazar Stefanovic (4.7 PPG), William Kyle III (2.9 PPG), Devin Williams (1.4 PPG), Dominick Harris (1.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG), Eric Dailey Jr. (11.4 PPG), Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG), Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico), Jamar Brown (17.0 PPG at Kansas City), Steven Jamerson II (10.0 PPG at San Diego), Xavier Booker (4.7 PPG at Michigan State)

Incoming freshmen: None

Departed or expected to depart: Desmond Claude (15.8 PPG), Wesley Yates III (14.1 PPG), Chibuzo Agbo (11.8 PPG), Saint Thomas (9.5 PPG), Rashaun Agee (9.4 PPG), Josh Cohen (5.9 PPG), Clark Slajchert (4.0 PPG), Kevin Patton Jr. (3.1 PPG), Matt Knowling (3.0 PPG), Isaiah Elohim (2.1 PPG), Jalen Shelley (2.0 PPG), Harrison Hornery (1.5 PPG), Bryce Pope (1.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Terrance Williams II (10.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Rodney Rice (13.8 PPG at Maryland), Ezra Ausar (12.5 PPG at Utah), Chad Baker-Mazara (12.3 PPG at Auburn), Amarion Dickerson (13.2 PPG at Robert Morris), Jacob Cofie (7.2 PPG at Virginia), Jaden Brownell (14.0 PPG at Samford), Gabe Dynes (6.8 PPG at Youngstown State)

Incoming freshmen: Alijah Arenas (No. 13 in ESPN 100), Jerry Easter (No. 44 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Great Osobor (14.8 PPG), Tyler Harris (11.8 PPG), Mekhi Mason (9.9 PPG), DJ Davis (8.7 PPG), Luis Kortright (4.9 PPG), Wilhelm Breidenbach (4.5 PPG), Tyree Ihenacho (3.2 PPG), Christian King (2.5 PPG), Jase Butler (1.9 PPG), KC Ibekwe (1.6 PPG), Dominique Diomande (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Zoom Diallo (11.1 PPG), Franck Kepnang (6.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Wesley Yates III (14.1 PPG at USC), Quimari Peterson (19.5 PPG at East Tennessee State), Jacob Ognacevic (20.0 PPG at Lipscomb), Lathan Sommerville (8.2 PPG at Rutgers), Bryson Tucker (5.4 PPG at Indiana), Mady Traore (juco)

Incoming freshmen: J.J. Mandaquit (No. 47 in ESPN 100), Courtland Muldrew (four-star), Jasir Rencher (four-star), Hannes Steinbach (international)

Departed or expected to depart: John Tonje (19.6 PPG), Steven Crowl (9.9 PPG), Max Klesmit (9.2 PPG), Kamari McGee (6.5 PPG), Carter Gilmore (3.9 PPG), Xavier Amos (3.5 PPG), Markus Ilver (1.6 PPG), Camren Hunter (0.3 PPG), Daniel Freitag, Chris Hodges, Aidan Konop

In limbo: None

Expected to return: John Blackwell (15.8 PPG), Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG), Jack Janicki (1.9 PPG), Riccardo Greppi (0.9 PPG), Jack Robison (0.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland), Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia), Braeden Carrington (7.4 PPG at Tulsa)

Incoming freshmen: Zach Kinziger (No. 73 in ESPN 100), Will Garlock (three-star), Hayden Jones (international)

Big 12

Departed or expected to depart: Caleb Love (17.2 PPG), KJ Lewis (10.8 PPG), Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG), Trey Townsend (8.2 PPG), Conrad Martinez (1.6 PPG), Emmanuel Stephen (1.3 PPG), Sven Djopmo

In limbo: Carter Bryant (6.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG), Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG), Motiejus Krivas (7.9 PPG), Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Evan Nelson (9.1 PPG at Harvard)

Incoming freshmen: Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100), Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100), Dwayne Aristode (No. 37 in ESPN 100), Bryce James (four-star), Sidi Gueye (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Alston Mason (13.8 PPG), BJ Freeman (13.7 PPG), Basheer Jihad (12.7 PPG), Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG), Adam Miller (9.8 PPG), Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG), Amier Ali (5.5 PPG), Shawn Phillips Jr. (5.4 PPG), Austin Nunez (2.0 PPG), Brandon Gardner, Brycen Long

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Trevor Best (3.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Adante' Holiman (16.9 PPG at Georgia Southern), Marcus Adams Jr. (16.1 PPG at Cal State Northridge), Allen Mukeba (14.6 PPG at Oakland), Moe Odum (13.1 PPG at Pepperdine), Santiago Trouet (8.7 PPG at San Diego), Bryce Ford (7.1 PPG at Toledo)

Incoming freshmen: Marcus Jackson (four-star), Jaion Pitt (four-star), Kash Polk (three-star), Andrija Grbovic (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Norchad Omier (15.7 PPG), VJ Edgecombe (15.0 PPG), Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG), Jeremy Roach (10.0 PPG), Langston Love (8.9 PPG), Jayden Nunn (8.6 PPG), Josh Ojianwuna (7.4 PPG), Jalen Celestine (7.1 PPG), Jason Asemota (1.6 PPG), Omar Adegbola (1.1 PPG), Marino Dubravcic (0.5 PPG), Yanis Ndjonga

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Obi Agbim (17.6 PPG at Wyoming), Michael Rataj (16.9 PPG at Oregon State), JJ White (13.7 PPG at Omaha), Isaac Williams (10.8 PPG at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), Caden Powell (10.4 PPG at Rice), Dan Skillings Jr. (9.2 PPG at Cincinnati), Juslin Bodo (5.3 PPG at High Point), Cameron Carr (4.8 PPG at Tennessee)

Incoming freshmen: Tounde Yessoufou (No. 9 in ESPN 100), Andre Iguodala Jr. (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Egor Demin (10.6 PPG), Trevin Knell (9.2 PPG), Fousseyni Traore (8.7 PPG), Kanon Catchings (7.2 PPG), Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG), Mawot Mag (5.9 PPG), Trey Stewart (1.7 PPG), Elijah Crawford (1.2 PPG), Townsend Tripple

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG), Dawson Baker (7.5 PPG), Keba Keita (7.4 PPG), Mihailo Boskovic (3.6 PPG), Brody Kozlowski (0.9 PPG), Max Triplett, Khadim Mboup (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Kennard Davis Jr. (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois), Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Incoming freshmen: A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100), Xavion Staton (No. 55 in ESPN 100), Chamberlin Burgess (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Simas Lukosius (10.3 PPG), Dillon Mitchell (9.9 PPG), Dan Skillings Jr. (9.2 PPG), Aziz Bandaogo (7.4 PPG), Josh Reed (4.8 PPG), Connor Hickman (4.3 PPG), Arrinten Page (3.5 PPG), Tyler Betsey (3.3 PPG), Rayvon Griffith (1.9 PPG), CJ Fredrick Jr. (1.3 PPG), JJ Rembert

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jizzle James (12.7 PPG), Day Day Thomas (10.2 PPG), Halvine Dzellat (0.6 PPG), Tyler McKinley (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Haynes (14.1 PPG at George Mason), Moustapha Thiam (10.4 PPG at UCF), Jalen Celestine (7.1 PPG at Baylor), Sencire Harris (5.9 PPG at West Virginia), Kerr Kriisa (4.4 PPG at Kentucky)

Incoming freshmen: Shon Abaev (No. 26 in ESPN 100), Keyshuan Tillery (No. 51 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Julian Hammond III (12.5 PPG), Andrej Jakimovski (10.2 PPG), Elijah Malone (7.9 PPG), Trevor Baskin (7.0 PPG), RJ Smith (6.2 PPG), Javon Ruffin (5.6 PPG), Assane Diop (3.8 PPG), Harrison Carrington (3.1 PPG), Courtney Anderson Jr., Greg Gerhardt, Grady Whitt

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Bangot Dak (8.2 PPG), Sebastian Rancik (5.9 PPG), Felix Kossaras (2.0 PPG), Andrew Crawford (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Barrington Hargress (20.2 PPG at UC Riverside)

Incoming freshmen: Josiah Sanders (four-star), Jalin Holland (four-star), Ian Inman (NR), Tacko Ifaola (NR), Isaiah Johnson (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: L.J. Cryer (15.7 PPG), J'Wan Roberts (10.6 PPG), Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG), Mylik Wilson (5.6 PPG), Ja'Vier Francis (5.1 PPG)

In limbo: Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Emanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG), Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG), Mercy Miller (2.7 PPG), Ramon Walker (2.0 PPG), Kordelius Jefferson (1.0 PPG), Cedric Lath (0.7 PPG), Chase McCarty (redshirt), Jacob McFarland (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG at Creighton), Kalifa Sakho (7.9 PPG at Sam Houston)

Incoming freshmen: Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100), Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100), Kingston Flemings (No. 22 in ESPN 100), Bryce Jackson (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Curtis Jones (17.4 PPG), Keshon Gilbert (13.4 PPG), Dishon Jackson (8.5 PPG), Brandton Chatfield (3.8 PPG), Nojus Indrusaitis (2.1 PPG), Demarion Watson (1.8 PPG), Kayden Fish (0.7 PPG), JT Rock (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG), Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG), Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG), Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Dominick Nelson (14.4 PPG at Utah Valley), Mason Williams (13.9 PPG at Eastern Washington), Eric Mulder (6.7 PPG at Purdue Fort Wayne), Blake Buchanan (5.4 PPG at Virginia)

Incoming freshmen: Jamarion Batemon (No. 74 in ESPN 100), Xzavion Mitchell (No. 83 in ESPN 100), Killyan Toure (four-star), Dominykas Pleta (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Hunter Dickinson (17.4 PPG), Zeke Mayo (14.6 PPG), KJ Adams Jr. (9.4 PPG), Dajuan Harris Jr. (9.2 PPG), Rylan Griffen (6.3 PPG), AJ Storr (6.1 PPG), David Coit (5.1 PPG), Shakeel Moore (3.6 PPG), Zach Clemence (1.4 PPG), Rakease Passmore (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG), Elmarko Jackson (4.3 PPG in 2023-24), Jamari McDowell (1.8 PPG in 2023-24), Noah Shelby (3.9 PPG at Rice in 2023-24), Bryson Tiller (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure), Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago), Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Incoming freshmen: Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100), Samis Calderon (No. 87 in ESPN 100), Jaden Nickens (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: David N'Guessan (13.3 PPG), Dug McDaniel (11.4 PPG), Brendan Hausen (10.9 PPG), Coleman Hawkins (10.7 PPG), Max Jones (9.9 PPG), Achor Achor (7.3 PPG), Macaleab Rich (5.9 PPG), C.J. Jones (5.7 PPG), Ugonna Onyenso (2.8 PPG), Baye Fall (2.5 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: David Castillo (2.4 PPG), Mobi Ikegwuruka (2.1 PPG), Taj Manning (0.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Abdi Bashir Jr. (20.1 PPG at Monmouth), Nate Johnson (14.0 PPG at Akron), Khamari McGriff (11.5 PPG at UNC Wilmington), Tyreek Smith (8.2 PPG at SMU in 2023-24)

Incoming freshmen: Exavier Wilson (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Bryce Thompson (13.0 PPG), Abou Ousmane (12.2 PPG), Marchelus Avery (11.4 PPG), Arturo Dean (7.6 PPG), Brandon Newman (7.3 PPG), Khalil Brantley (6.2 PPG), Jamyron Keller (5.5 PPG), Patrick Suemnick (2.9 PPG), Connor Dow (1.8 PPG), Davonte Davis (1.7 PPG) Jaxton Bobik, Mikey Kelvin II, C.J. Smith

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Robert Jennings II (5.4 PPG), Andrija Vukovic (1.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Anthony Roy (25.7 PPG at Green Bay), Isaiah Coleman (15.6 PPG at Seton Hall), Jaylen Curry (13.3 PPG at UMass), Parsa Fallah (12.8 PPG at Oregon State), Christian Coleman (11.6 PPG at UAB), Vyctorius Miller (8.9 PPG at LSU), Kanye Clary (6.3 PPG at Mississippi State)

Incoming freshmen: Ryan Crotty (four-star), Ben Ahmed (four-star), Mekhi Ragland (three-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Noah Reynolds (12.5 PPG), Vasean Allette (11.4 PPG), Frankie Collins (11.2 PPG), Trazarien White (9.2 PPG), Ernest Udeh (6.6 PPG), Brendan Wenzel (6.4 PPG), Isaiah Manning (2.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: David Punch (6.5 PPG), Micah Robinson (5.3 PPG), Jace Posey (4.3 PPG), Malick Diallo (2.2 PPG), Ashton Simmons (redshirt), RJ Jones (2.4 PPG at Kansas State in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: Tanner Toolson (13.3 PPG at Utah Valley), Jayden Pierre (12.3 PPG at Providence), Brock Harding (8.8 PPG at Iowa), Liutauras Lelevicius (8.7 PPG at Oregon State), Xavier Edmonds (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Kayden Edwards (No. 60 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG), Chance McMillian (14.2 PPG), Elijah Hawkins (9.1 PPG), Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG), Kerwin Walton (6.0 PPG), Devan Cambridge (5.5 PPG), Federiko Federiko (5.1 PPG), Eemeli Yalaho (3.3 PPG), Corbin Green

In limbo: None

Expected to return: JT Toppin (18.2 PPG), Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG), Marial Akuentok (redshirt), Leon Horner

Incoming transfers: LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State), Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro), Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara), Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU), Josiah Moseley (1.9 PPG at Villanova)

Incoming freshmen: Nolan Groves (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG), Darius Johnson (17.4 PPG), Jordan Ivy-Curry (13.1 PPG), Moustapha Thiam (10.4 PPG), Jaylin Sellers (6.0 PPG), Dallan Coleman (5.3 PPG), Mikey Williams (5.1 PPG), JJ Taylor (4.4 PPG), Nils Machowski (3.7 PPG), Benny Williams (3.6 PPG), Tyler Hendricks (3.2 PPG), Dior Johnson (2.9 PPG), Rokas Jocius (2.0 PPG), Cameron Simpson

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Elijah Hulsewe (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Themus Fulks (14.6 PPG at Milwaukee), BJ Freeman (13.7 PPG at Arizona State), Jamichael Stillwell (13.0 PPG at Milwaukee), George Beale Jr. (13.0 PPG at Hampton), Carmelo Pacheco (9.5 PPG at Mount St. Mary's), Riley Kugel (9.3 PPG at Mississippi State), Jordan Burks (5.7 PPG at Georgetown), Jeremy Foumena (1.1 PPG at Mississippi State), John Bol (1.1 PPG at Ole Miss)

Incoming freshmen: Tanner Jones (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Gabe Madsen (15.2 PPG), Ezra Ausar (12.5 PPG), Lawson Lovering (8.4 PPG), Mike Sharavjamts (7.2 PPG), Mason Madsen (6.8 PPG), Jake Wahlin (6.3 PPG), Miro Little (5.3 PPG), Hunter Erickson (3.8 PPG), Zach Keller (2.8 PPG), Caleb Lohner (2.8 PPG), Jayden Teat (1.3 PPG in 2023-24), Ayomide Bamisile (1.3 PPG), Joul Karram (0.6 PPG), Jerry Huang (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Keanu Dawes (8.3 PPG), Ibi Traore (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Terrence Brown (20.6 PPG at Fairleigh Dickinson), Don McHenry (17.0 PPG at Western Kentucky), Elijah Moore (5.2 PPG at Syracuse), Seydou Traore (5.9 PPG at Iowa), James Okonkwo (6.9 PPG at Akron), Jahki Howard (4.2 PPG at Auburn), Alvin Jackson (juco)

Incoming freshmen: Kendyl Sanders (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Javon Small (18.6 PPG), Tucker DeVries (14.9 PPG), Amani Hansberry (9.8 PPG), Jonathan Powell (8.3 PPG), Toby Okani (8.2 PPG), Joseph Yesufu (6.4 PPG), Sencire Harris (5.9 PPG), Eduardo Andre (5.0 PPG), Ofri Naveh (2.6 PPG in 2023-24), KJ Tenner (2.4 PPG), Jake Auer (1.9 PPG), Haris Elezovic (0.5 PPG), Jayden Stone (20.8 PPG at Detroit in 2023-24), Dylan Jay, Abraham Oyeadier

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Treysen Eaglestaff (18.9 PPG at North Dakota), Honor Huff (15.3 PPG at Chattanooga), Chance Moore (13.0 PPG at St. Bonaventure), Brenen Lorient (11.7 PPG at North Texas), Harlan Obioha (9.2 PPG at UNC Wilmington), Jasper Floyd (9.0 PPG at North Texas), Jackson Fields (7.2 PPG at Troy)

Incoming freshmen: DeAndre Thomas (NR)

SEC

Departed or expected to depart: Mark Sears (18.6 PPG), Grant Nelson (11.5 PPG), Chris Youngblood (10.3 PPG), Cliff Omoruyi (7.9 PPG), Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG), Derrion Reid (6.0 PPG), Jarin Stevenson (5.4 PPG), Naas Cunningham (redshirt)

In limbo: Labaron Philon (10.6 PPG)

Expected to return: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5 PPG), Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG), Aiden Sherrell (3.4 PPG), Houston Mallette (3.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami), Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell), Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State), Keitenn Bristow (11.3 PPG at Tarleton State)

Incoming freshmen: London Jemison (No. 42 in ESPN 100), Davion Hannah (No. 46 in ESPN 100), Amari Allen (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Adou Thiero (15.1 PPG), Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG), Johnell Davis (12.0 PPG), Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG), Jonas Aidoo (6.9 PPG), Casmir Chavis, Melo Sanchez, Ayden Kelley

In limbo: Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Expected to return: D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG), Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG), Billy Richmond III (5.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State), Nick Pringle (9.5 PPG at South Carolina)

Incoming freshmen: Darius Acuff (No. 7 in ESPN 100), Meleek Thomas (No. 10 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Sealy (No. 68 in ESPN 100), Karim Rtail (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Johni Broome (18.6 PPG), Chad Baker-Mazara (12.3 PPG), Miles Kelly (11.3 PPG), Denver Jones (10.9), Chaney Johnson (9.1 PPG), Dylan Cardwell (5.0 PPG), Jahki Howard (4.2 PPG), Ja'Heim Hudson (1.4 PPG), JP Pegues (1.4 PPG), Chris Moore (1.1 PPG), Addarin Scott (0.4 PPG)

In limbo: Tahaad Pettiford (11.6 PPG)

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF), KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State), Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech), Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at Lincoln Memorial), Abdul Bashir (juco), Emeka Opurum (juco)

Incoming freshmen: Kaden Magwood (No. 39 in ESPN 100), Sebastian Williams-Adams (No. 45 in ESPN 100), Simon Walker (No. 99 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Walter Clayton Jr. (18.3 PPG), Alijah Martin (14.4 PPG), Will Richard (13.3 PPG), Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG), Sam Alexis (4.7 PPG), Kajus Kublickas (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: Alex Condon (10.6 PPG)

Expected to return: Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG), Rueben Chinyelu (6.0 PPG), Urban Klavzar (3.2 PPG), Micah Handlogten (2.6 PPG), Isaiah Brown (1.9 PPG), Viktor Mikic

Incoming transfers: Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton), AJ Brown (13.2 PPG at Ohio)

Incoming freshmen: Cornelius Ingram Jr. (No. 21 in ESPN 100), Alexander Lloyd (No. 36 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Asa Newell (15.4 PPG), Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG), Dakota Leffew (9.4 PPG), Tyrin Lawrence (8.3 PPG), De'Shayne Montgomery (6.5 PPG), RJ Godfrey (6.4 PPG), Savo Drezgic (2.9 PPG), Jordyn Kee (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Blue Cain (9.6 PPG), Somto Cyril (4.6 PPG), Dylan James (3.2 PPG), Justin Abson (2.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jeremiah Wilkinson (15.1 PPG at California), Kanon Catchings (7.2 PPG at BYU), Jordan Ross (8.3 PPG at Saint Mary's), Marcus Millender (14.9 PPG at UTSA), Justin Bailey (9.6 PPG at Wofford)

Incoming freshmen: Jacob Wilkins (No. 53 in ESPN 100), Kareem Stagg (No. 85 in ESPN 100), Jackson McVey (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Jaxson Robinson (13.0 PPG), Koby Brea (11.6 PPG), Lamont Butler (11.4 PPG), Amari Williams (10.9 PPG), Andrew Carr (10.3 PPG), Ansley Almonor (5.3 PPG), Kerr Kriisa (4.4 PPG), Travis Perry (2.7 PPG)

In limbo: Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Brandon Garrison (5.9 PPG), Collin Chandler (2.7 PPG), Trent Noah (2.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State), Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt), Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida), Kam Williams (9.3 PPG at Tulane), Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Incoming freshmen: Jasper Johnson (No. 18 in ESPN 100), Malachi Moreno (No. 25 in ESPN 100), Andrija Jelavic (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Cam Carter (16.4 PPG), Jordan Sears (12.3 PPG), Vyctorius Miller (8.9 PPG), Dji Bailey (8.2 PPG), Daimion Collins (8.0 PPG), Corey Chest (6.1 PPG), Curtis Givens III (4.8 PPG), Mike Williams III (4.0 PPG), Derek Fountain (2.6 PPG), Noah Boyde

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jalen Reed (11.1 PPG), Robert Miller III (4.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Dedan Thomas (15.6 PPG at UNLV), Marquel Sutton (18.9 PPG at Omaha), Michael Nwoko (6.1 PPG at Mississippi State), Rashad King (18.5 PPG at Northeastern), Max Mackinnon (14.5 PPG at Portland), Pablo Tamba (11.3 PPG at UC Davis)

Incoming freshmen: Jalen Reece (No. 65 in ESPN 100), Mazi Mosley (four-star), Matt Gilhool (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG), Claudell Harris Jr. (9.6 PPG), Riley Kugel (9.3 PPG), RJ Melendez (8.8 PPG), Cameron Matthews (7.1 PPG), Kanye Clary (6.3 PPG), Michael Nwoko (6.1 PPG), Martavious Russell (2.2 PPG), Jeremy Foumena (1.1 PPG), Adrian Myers (1.0 PPG in 2023-24), Harrison Alexander, EJ Paymon

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Josh Hubbard (18.9 PPG), Shawn Jones Jr. (4.8 PPG), Gai Chol (1.5 PPG), Dellquan Warren (0.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jayden Epps (12.8 PPG at Georgetown), Achor Achor (7.3 PPG at Kansas State), Amier Ali (5.5 PPG at Arizona State), Quincy Ballard (10.0 PPG at Wichita State), Ja'Borri McGhee (11.1 PPG at UAB)

Incoming freshmen: King Grace (No. 72 in ESPN 100), Tee Bartlett (No. 90 in ESPN 100), Jamarion Davis-Fleming (No. 93 in ESPN 100), Cameron Paul (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Caleb Grill (13.7 PPG), Tamar Bates (13.3 PPG), Tony Perkins (8.7 PPG), Marques Warrick (6.6 PPG), Josh Gray (3.2 PPG), Aidan Shaw (2.6 PPG), Marcus Allen (2.6 PPG), Peyton Marshall (1.0 PPG), JV Brown, Danny Stephens (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Mark Mitchell (13.9 PPG), Anthony Robinson II (9.0 PPG), Trent Pierce (6.7 PPG), Jacob Crews (5.6 PPG), T.O. Barrett (1.9 PPG), Annor Boateng (1.9 PPG), Trent Burns (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Sebastian Mack (9.6 PPG at UCLA), Jevon Porter (12.5 PPG at Loyola Marymount), Shawn Phillips Jr. (5.4 PPG at Arizona State), Luke Northweather (2.7 PPG at Oklahoma)

Incoming freshmen: Nick Randall (No. 78 in ESPN 100), Aaron Rowe (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Jeremiah Fears (17.1 PPG), Jalon Moore (15.9 PPG), Duke Miles (9.4 PPG), Brycen Goodine (8.0 PPG), Kobe Elvis (7.7 PPG), Sam Godwin (6.5 PPG), Glenn Taylor Jr. (4.5 PPG), Luke Northweather (2.7 PPG), Jacolb Fredson-Cole (0.9 PPG), Yaya Keita (0.8 PPG in 2023-24), Reid Lovelace

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dayton Forsythe (4.3 PPG), Mohamed Wague (3.9 PPG), Jadon Jones (12.1 PPG at Long Beach State in 2023-24), Kuol Atak (redshirt), Jeff Nwankwo (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Xzayvier Brown (17.6 PPG at Saint Joseph's), Tae Davis (15.1 PPG at Notre Dame), Derrion Reid (6.0 PPG at Alabama), Nijel Pack (13.9 PPG at Miami)

Incoming freshmen: Alec Blair (No. 58 in ESPN 100), Kai Rogers (No. 84 in ESPN 100), Andreas Holst (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Sean Pedulla (15.4 PPG), Jaemyn Brakefield (11.1 PPG), Matthew Murrell (10.8 PPG), Jaylen Murray (10.3 PPG), Dre Davis (10.1 PPG), Davon Barnes (5.0 PPG), Mikeal Brown-Jones (4.1 PPG), Ja'Von Benson (1.2 PPG), John Bol (1.1 PPG), Robert Cowherd

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Malik Dia (10.8 PPG), Eduardo Klafke (1.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: AJ Storr (6.1 PPG at Kansas), Koren Johnson (3.0 PPG in two games at Louisville), Corey Chest (6.1 PPG at LSU), Augusto Cassia (5.1 PPG at Butler)

Incoming freshmen: Tylis Jordan (No. 91 in ESPN 100), Patton Pinkins (No. 97 in ESPN 100), Ilias Kamardine (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Collin Murray-Boyles (16.8 PPG), Jamarii Thomas (13.2 PPG), Nick Pringle (9.5 PPG), Zachary Davis (8.2 PPG), Jacobi Wright (7.7 PPG), Morris Ugusuk (5.9 PPG), Myles Stute (5.4 PPG), Arden Conyers (4.3 PPG), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (1.1 PPG), Lance Piper, Okku Federiko

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Cam Scott (2.5 PPG), Jordan Butler (1.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Meechie Johnson Jr. (9.1 PPG at Ohio State), Kobe Knox (10.8 PPG at South Florida), Mike Sharavjamts (7.2 PPG at Utah), Elijah Strong (9.6 PPG at Boston College), Christ Essandoko (4.3 PPG at Providence), Nordin Kapic (10.7 PPG at UC San Diego)

Incoming freshmen: Eli Ellis (four-star), Ezequias Walker (four-star), Hayden Assemian (three-star), Grant Polk (NR), Abu Yarmah (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Chaz Lanier (18.0 PPG), Zakai Zeigler (13.6 PPG), Jordan Gainey (11.6 PPG), Igor Milicic Jr. (9.4 PPG), Jahmai Mashack (6.0 PPG), Darlinstone Dubar (3.4 PPG), Cameron Carr (4.8 PPG in four games), Ben Linnemeyer

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG), J.P. Estrella (4.7 PPG in three games), Cade Phillips (4.6 PPG), Bishop Boswell (0.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland), Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG at Vanderbilt), Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at Louisiana Tech)

Incoming freshmen: Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100), DeWayne Brown (No. 70 in ESPN 100), Amari Evans (No. 76 in ESPN 100), Troy Henderson (NR), Clarence Massamba (international)

Departed or expected to depart: Tre Johnson (19.9 PPG), Arthur Kaluma (12.3 PPG), Kadin Shedrick (8.8 PPG), Jayson Kent (5.6 PPG), Julian Larry (4.6 PPG), Ze'Rik Onyema (3.2 PPG), Devon Pryor (3.2 PPG), Jamie Vinson (2.2 PPG), Malik Presley (2.2 PPG at Vanderbilt in 2023-24)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jordan Pope (11.0 PPG), Tramon Mark (10.6 PPG), Chendall Weaver (6.4 PPG), Nic Codie (1.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Dailyn Swain (11.0 PPG at Xavier), Matas Vokietaitis (10.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic), Simeon Wilcher (8.0 PPG at St. John's), Lassina Traore (11.9 PPG at Long Beach State in 2023-24), Camden Heide (4.7 PPG at Purdue)

Incoming freshmen: John Clark (No. 66 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Wade Taylor (15.7 PPG), Zhuric Phelps (13.6 PPG), Pharrel Payne (10.4 PPG), Henry Coleman III (7.5 PPG), Manny Obaseki (6.5 PPG), Andersson Garcia (6.1 PPG), Solomon Washington (4.7 PPG), Hayden Hefner (4.4 PPG), CJ Wilcher (4.3 PPG), Jace Carter (3.9 PPG), Rob Dockery, Jaelyn Lee, Janusz Ratowski (redshirt), Andre Mills (redshirt), George Turkson Jr. (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 PPG at Indiana), Jacari Lane (17.3 PPG at North Alabama), Marcus Hill (11.5 PPG at NC State), Duke Miles (9.4 PPG at Oklahoma), Josh Holloway (7.9 PPG at Samford), Jamie Vinson (2.2 PPG at Texas), Zach Clemence (1.4 PPG at Kansas)

Incoming freshmen: Jeremiah Green (No. 98 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Jason Edwards (17.0 PPG), AJ Hoggard (9.6 PPG), Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG), MJ Collins Jr. (7.4 PPG), Chris Manon (6.6 PPG), Grant Huffman (3.4 PPG), Alex Hemenway (5.2 PPG at Clemson in 2023-24), Kijani Wright (3.9 PPG in 2023-24), Jordan Williams (1.2 PPG), JaQualon Roberts (1.0 PPG), Karris Bilal

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tyler Nickel (10.4 PPG), Devin McGlockton (10.3 PPG), Tyler Tanner (5.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Frankie Collins (11.2 PPG at TCU), AK Okereke (13.9 PPG at Cornell), Tyler Harris (11.8 PPG at Washington), Mike James (12.6 PPG at Louisville in 2023-24), Jalen Washington (5.7 PPG at North Carolina), Mason Nicholson (7.5 PPG at Jacksonville State)

Incoming freshmen: Jaylon Dean-Vines (three-star), Jayden Leverett (NR), Chandler Bing (NR)

OTHER NOTABLES

Mountain West

Departed or expected to depart: Tyson Degenhart (18.3 PPG), Alvaro Cardenas (11.5 PPG), O'Mar Stanley (6.6 PPG), Emmanuel Ugbo (3.1 PPG), Dylan Anderson (3.5 PPG), Chris Lockett Jr. (3.1 PPG), Moses Hipps

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Andrew Meadow (12.6 PPG), Javan Buchanan (9.6 PPG), Pearson Carmichael (6.9 PPG), Julian Bowie (3.9 PPG), RJ Keene II (2.1 PPG), Dominic Parolin (11.5 PPG at Lehigh in 2023-24), Ethan Lathan

Incoming transfers: Dylan Andrews (6.9 PPG at UCLA), Drew Fielder (7.1 PPG at Georgetown)

Incoming freshmen: Spencer Ahrens (four-star), Bhan Buom (NR), Noah Bendinger (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Nique Clifford (18.9 PPG), Jalen Lake (11.3 PPG), Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG), Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (9.0 PPG), Keshawn Williams (5.1 PPG), Bowen Born (5.0 PPG), Ethan Morton (3.7 PPG), Luke Murphy, Jaden Steppe

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Rashaan Mbemba (7.0 PPG), Kyle Jorgensen (4.0 PPG), Nikola Djapa (2.4 PPG), Darnez Slater (redshirt), Jon Mekonnen (redshirt), Charlie Dortch (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Josh Pascarelli (15.9 PPG at Marist), Augustinas Kiudulas (15.2 PPG at VMI), Jevin Muniz (10.6 PPG at Florida Gulf Coast), Brandon Rechsteiner (7.0 PPG at Virginia Tech), Jase Butler (1.9 PPG at Washington), Carey Booth (1.2 PPG at Illinois)

Incoming freshmen: JoJo McIver (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG), Nelly Junior Joseph (14.2 PPG), Mustapha Amzil (11.1 PPG), Tru Washington (11.1 PPG), CJ Noland (7.9 PPG), Filip Borovicanin (5.9 PPG), Jovan Milicevic (3.8 PPG), Braden Appelhans (3.3 PPG), Kayde Dotson (2.3 PPG), Atiki Ally Atiki (2.0 PPG), Ibrahima Sacko (1.2 PPG), Quinton Webb (0.5 PPG), Deraje Agbaosi, Dylan Chavez, Shane Douma-Sanchez, Daniel Thomas

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Chris Howell (5.6 PPG at UC San Diego), Kevin Patton Jr. (3.1 PPG at USC), Milos Vicentic (3.0 PPG at UC San Diego), JT Rock (0.7 PPG at Iowa State), Kallai Patton (USC), Antonio Chol (juco)

Incoming freshmen: None

Departed or expected to depart: Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG), Jared Coleman-Jones (7.3 PPG), Wayne McKinney III (6.4 PPG), Kimo Ferrari (1.6 PPG), Demarshay Johnson Jr. (1.1 PPG), Cam Lawin (0.5 PPG), Ryan Schwarz (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: Miles Byrd (12.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Reese Waters (9.6 PPG in 2023-24), BJ Davis (9.0 PPG), Magoon Gwath (8.5 PPG), Pharaoh Compton (5.4 PPG), Taj DeGourville (5.1 PPG), Miles Heide (4.1 PPG), Thokbor Majak (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Sean Newman Jr. (9.9 PPG at at Louisiana Tech), Latrell Davis (11.1 PPG at San Jose State), Jeremiah Oden (7.6 PPG at Charlotte)

Incoming freshmen: Elzie Harrington (No. 71 in ESPN 100), Tae Simmons (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Dedan Thomas Jr. (15.6 PPG), Jaden Henley (12.5 PPG), Jailen Bedford (10.2 PPG), Jeremiah Cherry (9.9 PPG), Julian Rishwain (9.2 PPG), Jalen Hill (8.9 PPG), Rob Whaley Jr. (5.0 PPG), Brooklyn Hicks (4.2 PPG), Pape N'Diaye (2.7 PPG), Isaiah Cottrell (1.7 PPG), DeMarion Yap (0.5 PPG), Jace Whiting

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jacob Bannarbie (1.6 PPG), James Evans Jr. (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Kimani Hamilton (13.1 PPG at High Point), Myles Che (12.1 PPG at UC San Diego), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (5.9 PPG at Illinois), Howie Fleming Jr. (12.3 PPG at UTRGV), Al Green (10.2 PPG at Louisiana Tech), Ladji Dembele (4.5 PPG at Iowa), Naas Cunningham (redshirt at Alabama), Emmanuel Stephen (1.3 PPG at Arizona)

Incoming freshmen: Mason Abittan (three-star), Isaac Williamson (NR), Tyrin Jones (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Ian Martinez (16.4 PPG), Dexter Akanno (8.1 PPG), Deyton Albury (7.8 PPG), Aubin Gateretse (6.4 PPG), Isaac Johnson (3.7 PPG), Braden Housley (2.7 PPG), Isaac Davis (2.1 PPG), Pavle Stosic

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Mason Falslev (15.0 PPG), Karson Templin (7.4 PPG), Drake Allen (7.0 PPG), Tucker Anderson (5.8 PPG), Jordy Barnes (1.6 PPG), Jaxon Smith (1.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Garry Clark (14.9 PPG at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), MJ Collins Jr. (7.4 PPG at Vanderbilt), Kolby King (5.6 PPG at Butler), Zach Keller (2.8 PPG at Utah)

Incoming freshmen: Adlan Elamin (four-star), Kingston Tosi (four-star), Brayden Boe (four-star), David Iweze (NR), Elijah Perryman (NR)

WCC

Departed or expected to depart: Khalif Battle (13.6 PPG), Nolan Hickman (10.9 PPG), Ryan Nembhard (10.5 PPG), Ben Gregg (9.1 PPG), Michael Ajayi (6.5 PPG), Dusty Stromer (4.3 PPG), Jun Seok Yeo (1.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Graham Ike (17.3 PPG), Braden Huff (11.0 PPG), Ismaila Diagne (3.4 PPG), Emmanuel Innocenti (1.7 PPG), Steele Venters (15.3 PPG at Eastern Washington in 2022-23), Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Warley (6.0 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)

Incoming freshmen: Davis Fogle (No. 32 in ESPN 100)

Departed or expected to depart: Augustas Marciulionis (14.2 PPG), Mitchell Saxen (10.8 PPG), Luke Barrett (9.8 PPG), Jordan Ross (8.3 PPG), Ashton Hardaway (2.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Paulius Murauskas (12.1 PPG), Mikey Lewis (8.2 PPG), Harry Wessels (5.3 PPG), Andrew McKeever (2.4 PPG), Kevin Gad (0.8 PPG), Joshua Dent (0.6 PPG), Cade Bennett (0.4 PPG), Liam Campbell (redshirt), Rory Hawke (redshirt), Oliver Faubert (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: None

Incoming freshmen: Dillan Shaw (four-star), Trent MacLean (three-star)

American

Departed or expected to depart: PJ Haggerty (21.7 PPG), Tyrese Hunter (13.7 PPG), Colby Rogers (10.7 PPG), Nicholas Jourdain (6.3 PPG), Moussa Cisse (5.7 PPG), PJ Carter (5.4 PPG), Dante Harris (2.4 PPG), Baraka Okojie (1.5 PPG), Damarien Yates (1.2 PPG), Jared Harris (0.4 PPG)

In limbo: Dain Dainja (14.6 PPG)

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Dug McDaniel (11.4 PPG at Kansas State), Aaron Bradshaw (6.0 PPG at Ohio State), Julius Thedford (12.4 PPG at Western Kentucky), Zachary Davis (8.2 PPG at South Carolina), Quante Berry (10.3 PPG at Temple), Sincere Parker (12.2 PPG at McNeese), Ashton Hardaway (2.1 PPG at Saint Mary's), Felipe Patino (juco)

Incoming freshmen: Daniel Vieira-Tuck (Overtime Elite)

Atlantic 10

Departed or expected to depart: Nate Santos (14.3 PPG), Enoch Cheeks (13.2 PPG), Malachi Smith (10.4 PPG), Zed Key (8.8 PPG), Posh Alexander (5.8 PPG), Isaac Jack (3.2 PPG), Hamad Mousa (1.3 PPG), Marvel Allen (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Javon Bennett (11.6 PPG), Amael L'Etang (7.1 PPG), Jacob Conner (2.7 PPG), Jaiun Simon (1.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: De'Shayne Montgomery (6.5 PPG at Georgia), Adam Njie (12.4 PPG at Iona), Jordan Derkack (5.7 PPG at Rutgers), Malcolm Thomas (redshirt at Villanova)

Incoming freshmen: Jaron McKie (four-star), Damon Friery (four-star)

Departed or expected to depart: Jalen Haynes (14.1 PPG), Darius Maddox (13.8 PPG), K.D. Johnson (7.9 PPG), Woody Newton (6.9 PPG), Giovanni Emejuru (6.2 PPG), Jared Billups (5.2 PPG), Zach Anderson (5.3 PPG), Justin Begg (2.9 PPG), Jeremiah Quigley (1.2 PPG), Austin Ball (2.5 PPG in 2023-24)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Brayden O'Connor (9.1 PPG), Stas Sivka (1.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jermahri Hill (15.8 PPG at Ball State), Kory Mincy (15.0 PPG at Presbyterian), Masai Troutman (13.5 PPG at Northeastern), Dola Adebayo (13.2 PPG at Mount St. Mary's), Nick Ellington (9.9 PPG at Murray State), Riley Allenspach (7.8 PPG at Samford), Jahari Long (4.5 PPG at Maryland in 2023-24)

Incoming freshmen: Emmanuel Kanga (three-star), Devin Booker (NR)

Departed or expected to depart: Max Shulga (15.0 PPG), Joe Bamisile (15.0 PPG), Phillip Russell (10.3 PPG), Jack Clark (9.7 PPG), Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG), Alphonzo Billups III (2.9 PPG)

In limbo: Zeb Jackson (10.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Christian Fermin (4.6 PPG), Terrence Hill Jr. (3.4 PPG), Brandon Jennings (2.7 PPG), Michael Belle (2.8 PPG), Obinnaya Okafor (0.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Barry Evans (13.3 PPG at Bryant), Tyrell Ward (9.1 PPG at LSU), Keyshawn Mitchell (8.5 PPG at Bryant), Lazar Djokovic (7.9 PPG at Charleston), Jadrian Tracey (6.9 PPG at Oregon), Ahmad Nowell (1.5 PPG at UConn)

Incoming freshmen: Nyk Lewis (No. 56 in ESPN 100), Jordan Tillery (three-star)