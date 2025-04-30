Alijah Arenas, a basketball recruit for USC and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, has been released from the hospital less than one week after a fiery single-car crash, his family said in a statement to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Arenas family said Wednesday in its statement that Alijah was "resting comfortably under close watch" and that his "spirit remains strong."

"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch," the statement said. "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support.

"The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits."

The family also asked in the statement for continued privacy as they "focus fully on Alijah's healing and well-being."

Alijah Arenas, 18, was driving back from the gym early last Thursday when he "lost control" of the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. According to the L.A. Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a tree and/or fire hydrant. Video obtained by TMZ shows the front of Arenas' vehicle on fire after the crash, with two people attempting to help remove him from the truck while water sprays from a damaged fire hydrant.

Alijah was transported to a hospital and put into an induced coma because of his inhalation of smoke. He was later taken out of the coma, and a statement earlier this week on Gilbert's podcast revealed that Alijah had not suffered any "major injuries" as a result of the crash.

An official cause for the crash has not been released.

Arenas is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 after reclassifying in December and committing to the Trojans in January. The five-star prospect attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles, helping lead the team to the final of the Division II state championships this year. With that game, Arenas became the first high school boys' basketball player in the Los Angeles area to reach 3,000 career points.