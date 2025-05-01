Open Extended Reactions

With Cooper Flagg heading to the NBA Draft -- and top 2025 recruits A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer ready to rock college basketball -- a new chapter of recruiting and a critical evaluation period for coaches is underway.

With that in mind, let's look ahead to the next wave of elite high school basketball talent with the latest rankings for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes. We evaluate players on a variety of pillars: productivity, efficiency, physical projection, mental projection, projected NBA draft range and, if any, on-court college impact. It's the art of evaluating the present and future.

These rankings are subject to change -- and likely will -- as players evolve throughout their high school careers. ESPN will hit the road to evaluate prospects and scout film with the goal of revisiting each class again in a couple months.

For now, let's meet the No. 1 players in the next three classes.

2026: Tyran Stokes, PF

Sherman Oaks, California

Tyran Stokes remains the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class. Notre Dame High School

Stokes is no stranger to high expectations. He has ranked among the nation's top prospects as an underclassmen, built an extensive grassroots résumé and even played alongside Dybantsa, the top prospect in the 2025 class, for a year at Prolific Prep. Now he is the nation's top rising senior.

"I'm ready to embrace the challenge and to be more of a leader as a senior," Stokes told ESPN. "I plan to keep my circle small and prepare my body and mind for the offseason."

At 6-foot-7, Stokes has a college- and pro-ready frame blending excellent versatility, productivity and long-term potential. His rare combination of power, fitness and athleticism stood out from an early age. Stokes is an elite finisher in traffic with his physicality and explosiveness. His accurate passing doesn't get enough credit, either.

"Because of my size and strength, people would look at me as a dunker and not as a playmaker," Stokes said.

Stokes enjoys making the assist, and is capable of hitting either stationary or moving targets while playing on the move with his head up. Stokes is also working on growing as a leader.

"Tyran's playmaking ability, rebounding and flexibility on both ends allowed him to be a dominant force this season," Notre Dame High School (Calif.) head coach Matt Sargent said. "His growth as a leader and focused competitor is where he really shined toward the end of the season."

This summer, Stokes will work with longtime NBA trainer Chris Johnson and play in open runs. Stokes will also try out for the 2025 USA Basketball U19 men's national team, which is coached by Arizona's Tommy Lloyd and features Grant McCasland (Texas Tech) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame) as assistants. The FIBA World Cup games run between June 26 and July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Stokes is navigating his recruiting patiently, but has several programs in mind. He recently visited Kansas and has another visit with Kentucky from May 15-17. Stokes also plans to visit Oregon, Arkansas and Gonzaga.

2027: Babatunde Oladotun, PF

Silver Spring, Maryland

Earning the No. 1 ranking early in a recruiting cycle can be a blessing and a curse. Some top players grow complacent. Others strive to achieve more. Oladotun, who was our top 2027 recruit this time last year, seems to fit into the latter category.

At 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Oladotun is extremely versatile with strong character and academics. He is on his way to becoming high school basketball's next great player and one of the most sought-after recruits ever from Maryland.

Oladotun will have his pick of any school in the country. At this point, it's more surprising when a school hasn't offered him. He has already made unofficial visits to UCLA and USC, while also playing in the Kobe Bryant Mamba League Invitational last summer.

Shooting from distance has become a big part of Oladotun's game, and his passing skills are beginning to emerge, too. He has sound shooting mechanics with impressive range, and he is a balanced shooter both off the catch and the dribble. His length allows him to finish inside with body control, touch and plenty of dunks. His production is improving as he gets more comfortable playing on both ends of the floor, but it's his long-term potential that captivates evaluators.

Oladotun has the markers of a special player. And his support system keeps him grounded.

"My dad tells me that he is not on my bandwagon yet," Oladotun told ESPN. "He constantly says I have so much work to do, and he and my mom constantly keep my grounded and humble and teach me scripture."

Babatunde Oladotun remains the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class. Team Durant

Off the court, the 16-year-old has a variety of well-rounded interests including playing piano, reading and creative writing, but his love for basketball stands out to those around him. Oladotun plays for Team Durant, where Kevin Durant's father Wayne Pratt serves as the program director and U-17 coach. He has great familiarity with Oladotun.

"[Oladotun] is a gym rat," Pratt told ESPN. "He loves to play. He reminds of Kevin at the same stage in the sense that if there's a gym, he wants to play in it. If there's a ball, he wants to bounce it. Kevin has worked with him on his balance and he mentioned that (Oladotun) picks things up quickly. Kevin said, 'This might be the closest thing to me this young.'"

Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, was born in Nigeria and played at Wagner before transferring to Pensacola Junior College (Fla.) and then eventually Virginia Tech, where he made an impact defensively, on the boards and as a shot-blocker. And Oladotun's mother is a librarian at a local elementary school. He credited his family -- along with Team Durant education director Shanay Howard -- for helping him balance the demands of school and basketball, especially now that he is playing on the travel circuit.

"I'm hard on [Oladotun]," Pratt said. "I believe he should average a double-double. He turned 16 years old last December. Skill wise at his age, if he's not above, he's around the same level of skill as Kevin at the same stage.

[Oladotun] is an amazing teammate. Everyone wants to play with him, which is unusual for a kid ranked so high. That's a testament to his parents, who raised him with humility, and he really respects the game."

2028: Bentley Lusakueno, PF

Atlanta, Georgia

Lusakueno had a fantastic freshman season under Sharman White at Pace Academy, where he averaged 14 points and nine rebounds over his final 15 games while making 32 starts. Now, he is ready to make it his own team as a sophomore. He is also active outside the high school season, participating in two USA Basketball junior minicamps in addition to a busy travel schedule.

He has as much upside as any recruit in the 2028 class when combining physical tools, budding skill, growing basketball IQ and character traits. He also has basketball bloodlines: His father, Michel Lusakueno, played at Davidson from 2001 to 2003.

"Bentley has a unique skill set for being 6-foot-8," Don Showalter, USA Basketball director, told ESPN. "He can score at all three levels being a good 3-point shooter, mid-range scorer and finisher around the basket. His first step is difficult to stop. Bentley has real knack for knowing where the ball will come off the rim, making him a particularly good offensive rebounder."

Lusakueno is a multi-positional defender who has the awareness to either guard bigger and stronger players, or matchup with quicker guards. He runs with purpose and finishes in tight spaces with touch. His shooting and ballhandling skills are in their infancy. Right now, he understands how he can best impact winning in the paint, on the glass and above the rim.

"Bentley's a dynamic player and person," White, his coach at Pace Academy, told ESPN. "He gives earnest effort and seeks out improvement. His greatest skill right now is his versatility."