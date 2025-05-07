Open Extended Reactions

USC announced its addition of Rodney Rice via the transfer portal Wednesday after the guard reached the Sweet 16 with Maryland last season.

"Rodney is one of the most dynamic players in the country," USC coach Eric Musselman said. "He is going to be a huge addition as a combo guard. Rodney can score the ball at all three levels and defend at a high rate. He was also one of the top players in the Big Ten this past season."

Rice started 32 of 36 games while averaging 13.8 points for the Terrapins. He announced he would be joining the Trojans in April.

USC will be his third stop after beginning his college career at Virginia Tech, where he played as a freshman and sat out his sophomore season because of injury.

Rice is the fifth player the Trojans have added for next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.