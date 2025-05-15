Open Extended Reactions

High school basketball's dominant duo of Florida-based private schools -- Montverde Academy and IMG Academy -- is set to become a trio. National hoops powerhouse Prolific Prep announced Thursday that it will move from Napa, California, where it had been for the past 11 years, to Fort Lauderdale next season.

Prolific Prep has been a mainstay in the ESPN 25 high school basketball rankings since its inception in 2014, producing nine NBA players including Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. The Crew have also produced 14 McDonald's All Americans and been selected to compete in the prestigious Chipotle Nationals tournament for the past six years.

This past season, they finished No. 4 in the final ESPN 25 and reached the Final Four at the nationals while being led by Naismith Player of the Year Darryn Peterson, who will suit up for the Kansas Jayhawks next season.

"This move to South Florida will be an incredibly positive move for our program and players," Prolific Prep coach Ryan Bernardi said. "Staying ahead of the curve with a prime location and enhanced resources sets up Prolific Prep for an unprecedented next chapter of success."

Though the Crew have never had an issue reeling in elite talent, boasting four No. 1 prospects -- AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes, Green and Josh Jackson -- in the rankings over the years, the simultaneous announcement of a new, state-of-the-art training facility could deepen the talent pool in south Florida.

The Crew already boast the No. 5 prospect in the ESPN 60 for 2027 in 6-foot-11 center Obinna Ekezie.

The facility, which will be ready by the start of next season, will include a professional-grade practice court, an elite-level strength staff and weight room, modern team rooms and advanced recovery suites.

"We're building something special in Fort Lauderdale," Bernardi said. "I'm proud to lead this next chapter of Prolific Prep."