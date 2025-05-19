Open Extended Reactions

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech men's basketball coach Grant McCasland has agreed on a new contract that goes through the 2030-31 season, the school announced Monday.

The Red Raiders were 28-9 this past season and made the NCAA Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion Florida. They finished second in the Big 12 standings behind national runner-up Houston, and were the only team to beat the Cougars in conference play. Tech was eighth in the final Associated Press poll.

McCasland is 51-20 at Texas Tech, and has gotten a contract extension after each of his first two seasons. He went 23-11 with an NCAA Tournament appearance in his 2023-24 debut with the Red Raiders. He initially got a six-year deal when he was hired two years ago after going 135-65 in six seasons as head coach at North Texas.

"Coach McCasland immediately built upon our men's basketball program's established success and continues working to raise and deliver on high expectations," athletic director Kirby Hocutt said.

The school didn't release financial terms of the contract.