ESPN 100 wing Braydon Hawthorne, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the senior class, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Tuesday.

Hawthorne initially signed with West Virginia last fall, but decommitted from the Mountaineers after Darian DeVries left for Indiana. After reopening his recruitment, Hawthorne took visits to Kentucky, Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, as well as West Virginia under new coach Ross Hodge.

But Kentucky coach Mark Pope made Hawthorne a priority immediately after he came back on the market and continued his pursuit over the last two months.

"When I decommitted from West Virginia when there was a coaching change, Mark Pope was the first head coach to call. That meant a lot," Hawthorne told ESPN. "[Assistant coach] Jason Hart's been recruiting me for a long time and the entire staff has been wonderful."

"I have a great relationship with Coach Pope and the staff. We have had many conversations about basketball and life. I have been a lifelong Kentucky fan. This means everything to me."

When Hawthorne first committed to West Virginia, the other schools involved were Old Dominion and Ohio University. But the 6-foot-8 wing had a terrific senior season at Huntington Prep (West Virginia) and rose into the ESPN 100 rankings, slotting in at No. 81.

A late-blooming prospect with elite physical measurables, mobility, athleticism and developing scoring skills, Hawthorne can play either forward position and is effective both in the paint and the perimeter. He covers ground and shrinks the floor on defense, with the ability to create deflections, steals and blocked shots with his length and athleticism. As his frame fills out and his skills develop, he has potential NBA upside.

"His 7-3 wingspan and upside grab attention, and his production is catching up to his potential," Huntington assistant coach Dustin Woody said. Pope and Kentucky are bringing in 10 new players for the 2025-26 season, including six transfers and a top-10 recruiting class.

Hawthorne is the third ESPN 100 prospect in Kentucky's 2025 class, joining Jasper Johnson (No. 18) and Malachi Moreno (No. 25). International prospect Andrija Jelavic is also part of the Wildcats' incoming class.

"They see me as a versatile piece that can play multiple positions," Hawthorne said. "I know I have to earn my playing time and I'm willing to work for it."