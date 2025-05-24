Open Extended Reactions

It's been an eventful week for LeBron James' younger son, Bryce James.

On Thursday, Bryce walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma from Sierra Canyon School in suburban Los Angeles.

"So proud of you and all the hard work you've done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you stink!!" Bryce's mom, Savannah James, wrote in an Instagram post.

But before graduating high school, Bryce turned necks in style for his senior prom. The Arizona Wildcats signee wore an all-black Louis Vuitton suit with a pair of loafers.

Bryce, younger brother to Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James and older brother to Zhuri James, finished his high school basketball career on top. In March, he helped lead Sierra Canyon to the CIF Division I state title with a win over Lincoln (Stockton) in front of his parents.

On Jan. 1, Bryce committed to Arizona with an Instagram post captioned: "100% committed." He averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his senior season for Sierra Canyon.