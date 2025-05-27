Open Extended Reactions

Yaxel Lendeborg, a projected late first-round pick, will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft and spend his final collegiate season at Michigan, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

"While it's been and still is a dream of mine to play in the NBA, I feel the development and growth as a player and a person I will gain at the University of Michigan will be very beneficial," Lendeborg told ESPN.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Lendeborg, the No. 26 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft projections, was one of the most productive players in college basketball, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 55% from 2-point range and 36% from 3. He helped lead UAB to the NIT quarterfinals and became one of only two players in Division I history to post 600-plus points, 400-plus rebounds and 150-plus assists in a season, along with Larry Bird.

He was named Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-AAC in each of the past two seasons.

"I'd like to thank Coach May and staff for allowing me to go through this process without any pressure, the Champions Circle collective for helping make this opportunity possible, and all the NBA teams I worked out for, allowing me to experience the predraft process," Lendeborg said. "Go Blue!"