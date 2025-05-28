Open Extended Reactions

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Former Grand Canyon guard Tyon Grant-Foster is headed to Gonzaga.

Grant-Foster announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday.

A 6-foot-7 senior, Grant-Foster was the 2024 Western Athletic Conference player of the year after averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in his first season with the Antelopes. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

Grant-Foster missed more than a year of basketball after collapsing in the locker room at halftime while playing for DePaul. He was recruited out of Indian Hills Junior College by Kansas and played one season for the Jayhawks in a limited role.