Open Extended Reactions

Hoops fanatics, it's time to get pumped up, baby!

The 2025-26 college basketball season is about 150 days away, and the men's transfer portal has been sizzling hotter than a Tampa summer.

I've got my latest preseason rankings as we enter summer, loaded with superstars, Diaper Dandies and PTPers (Prime Time Players). Check out Dickie V's Dazzling Dozen squads that look ready to rock the hardwood.

Coach Matt Painter has his Boilermakers ready to roll. They return five of their top six scorers, including Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith, plus major transfers Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy. Watch out, baby, this squad's Sweet 16 run last year was no fluke.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are roaring again. Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler lead a core fresh off a championship appearance. Keep an eye on five-star Chris Cenac Jr. -- he's Diaper Dandy Deluxe.

The defending champs from Gainesville are chomping for more. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh are back, joined by transfer stars Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland. Can they repeat? They have the talent, baby.

The Huskies are howling again. Solo Ball and Alex Karaban return, bolstered by transfers Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith. This squad's got Final Four potential written all over it.