Kiyan Anthony, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, has his mind set on college now.

On Saturday, Kiyan graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School. He is headed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse, in the fall.

Friends and family -- including his father and mother, actress LaLa Anthony -- were in attendance. Celebratory banners of Kiyan in a Syracuse jersey along with face cutouts of the four-star guard were draped in the audience.

"High school graduation... what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always," Carmelo wrote on social media.

Kiyan, the 36th-ranked player in the 2025 ESPN 100, announced his commitment to Syracuse in Nov. 2024 on his father's show, "7PM in Brooklyn."

"From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family," Kiyan said. "My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."

Kiyan averaged 15.2 points for Long Island Lutheran in the Nike EYBL Scholastic league during the 2024-25 season.