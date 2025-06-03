Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Jake Diebler will be hoping the proverbial apple doesn't fall too far from the tree after scoring a commitment from 2025 point guard Myles Herro on Monday.

Herro is the younger brother of Miami Heat All-Star point guard Tyler Herro.

Myles picked the Buckeyes over Southern Illinois, Cal Poly and Western Illinois, and though he didn't manage to grab one of the coveted spots in the ESPN 100, the 6-foot-3 floor general is plenty capable, which is evident in his numbers (21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists) last season at Whitnall High School (Wisconsin).

He proved his mettle as a facilitator in the Nike EYBL last summer, running with Tyler's AAU team -- Team Herro -- averaging 5.3 assists.

Now, Myles hopes to have a similar trajectory as his brother, who played his best basketball after high school.

Myles Herro, the younger brother of NBA All-Star and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, has committed to play at Ohio State for the 2025 class. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gxvnsts6ny — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 2, 2025

Tyler was ranked No. 30 overall in the ESPN 100 in 2018 but -- despite averaging 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals as a senior at Whitnall -- was passed over for the McDonald's All American Game.

He used that snub as fuel for his freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Tyler went on to be picked No. 13 by the Heat in the 2019 NBA draft.

Could Myles follow the same path?

It certainly bodes well that his all-around backcourt prowess will be in demand next season; Myles' commitment came days after Diebler learned that 6-foot-5 guard Dorian Jones wouldn't be enrolling in Columbus this upcoming season.

"Boy Wonder" Part 2 loading in Columbus?

Time will tell.