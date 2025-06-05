BYU commit A.J. Dybantsa, the top recruit in ESPN's 2025 rankings, jumps over WNBA star Angel Reese for his opening dunk in the Sprite Jam Fest. (1:25)

BYU men's basketball coach Kevin Young has signed a new long-term contract extension with the program, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The new deal comes on the heels of a Sweet 16 run in Young's first season and the arrival of freshman A.J. Dybantsa, a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick.

Young's extension is the latest investment by BYU into its men's basketball program.

The first season under Young, who replaced Mark Pope when he left for Kentucky, was a resounding success. The Cougars went 26-10 and finished third in the Big 12 regular-season standings at 14-6.

BYU advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history before falling to Alabama 113-88.

Young added to his success by securing ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, Dybantsa, who picked BYU over Alabama, North Carolina and Kansas. Dybantsa is the centerpiece of the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in ESPN's rankings that includes ESPN 100 center Xavion Staton (No. 55) and four-star big man Chamberlin Burgess.