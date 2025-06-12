        <
          Florida at Duke men's basketball headlines ACC/SEC Challenge

          • Jeff BorzelloJun 12, 2025, 06:31 PM
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          The matchups for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge were announced Wednesday, highlighted on the men's side by Duke hosting reigning national champions Florida and multiple potential top-10 matchups on the women's side.

          The two leagues split the first series on both the men's and women's side, while the SEC swept both last year. The SEC clinched the men's title after winning the first nine games of the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge.

          The men's event will take place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, with Florida's trip to Duke and a blue-blood matchup between North Carolina and Kentucky highlighting the first night. The headliner on Dec. 3 is a potential top-10 matchup between Louisville and Arkansas, while NC State and new head coach Will Wade travel to Auburn that night as well.

          Florida (No. 2), Louisville (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 9), Arkansas (No. 11), Duke (No. 12), Auburn (No. 14), NC State (No. 24) and North Carolina (No. 25) are all included in ESPN's most recent Top 25 rankings.

          Other noteworthy matchups include a battle of first-year head coaches when Ryan Odom and Virginia travel to face Sean Miller and Texas on Dec. 3 and No. 17 Alabama hosting Clemson in a rematch of the 2024 Elite Eight game that gave the Crimson Tide their first Final Four appearance.

          The women's event is scheduled for Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, with multiple games between teams ranked in the top 10 of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25. The SEC and ACC have a combined nine teams ranked inside the top 11.

          Dec. 3 is headlined by No. 9 NC State traveling to No. 6 Oklahoma, while Dec. 4 is loaded with high-level matchups.

          National runner-up and No. 1 South Carolina travels to No. 17 Louisville and there are top-10 games featuring No. 5 LSU heading to No. 8 Duke and No. 4 Texas hosting No. 10 North Carolina. No. 18 Notre Dame also plays at No. 14 Ole Miss.

          Times and television designations are yet to be announced. Both the men's and women's events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

          Full listing of ACC/SEC Challenge matchups

          Men's Challenge

          Dec. 2

          Florida at Duke

          UNC at Kentucky

          Tennessee at Syracuse

          Texas A&M at Pittsburgh

          Missouri at Notre Dame

          Georgia at Florida State

          Oklahoma at Wake Forest

          Miami at Ole Miss

          Virginia Tech at South Carolina

          Dec. 3

          NC State at Auburn

          Louisville at Arkansas

          SMU at Vanderbilt

          Clemson at Alabama

          Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

          LSU at Boston College

          Virginia at Texas

          Women's Challenge

          Dec. 3

          Kentucky at Miami

          Tennessee at Stanford

          NC State at Oklahoma

          Georgia at Florida State

          Auburn at Syracuse

          Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

          Virginia at Vanderbilt

          Dec. 4

          LSU at Duke

          South Carolina at Louisville

          Florida at Virginia Tech

          Notre Dame at Ole Miss

          UNC at Texas

          Clemson at Alabama

          Arkansas at SMU

          Pittsburgh at Mississippi State

          California at Missouri