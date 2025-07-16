Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis' athletic department has been put on probation for two years and fined $30,000 by the NCAA after an investigation found an academic counselor paid two softball players to help a men's basketball player with schoolwork.

The NCAA announced the mutually agreed-to punishment Wednesday, saying in a report that former Memphis academic counselor Leslie Brooks paid two unidentified softball players a total of $550 to provide test answers and complete assignments for an unidentified basketball player during a period from Jan. 25-Feb. 18, 2024.

In addition to the fine, Memphis was docked 1% of the combined budget of the men's basketball and softball programs for violating seven NCAA bylaws. The NCAA said the three players involved competed in 20 games while ineligible, and the probationary period begins immediately and runs through July 15, 2027.

"We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution by the NCAA Committee on Infractions and the University of Memphis," university president Bill Hardgrave said in a statement. "I would like to thank our staff who worked swiftly and collaboratively with the NCAA to take appropriate action and implement corrective measures. The University of Memphis is committed to a culture of compliance with all NCAA rules and will move our program forward accordingly."

A Memphis athletics spokesperson said the school would not release the names of the players involved.