Former McNeese standout Sincere Parker, a key player of Memphis' incoming class, was arrested Saturday on a domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged incident in June, according to the Shelby County (Tennessee) jail log.

Parker, who averaged 12.2 points per game at McNeese last season, was arrested on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and vandalism/misdemeanor after a woman accused him of assaulting her at a luxury apartment complex in Memphis, according to the police report obtained by ESPN.

The woman told police that a verbal exchange became physical when Parker allegedly pushed, slapped and strangled her. She also told police that Parker "busted her lip, broke several of her acrylic nails on her hands, and broke her iPhone."

The woman told police that she and Parker had been dating and moved in together before the alleged incident occurred.

Parker will have his first court date related to the charge on Monday. A Memphis spokesperson did not respond to ESPN's request for comment on Saturday.

Parker's arrest came three days after the NCAA placed Memphis' athletic department on probation and fined it $30,000 after two softball players were paid by an academic counselor to help an unnamed men's basketball player with his schoolwork last year.

The Tigers finished 29-6 last season and earned a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament, losing in the first round, but All-American guard P.J. Haggerty transferred to Kansas State after withdrawing from the NBA draft.