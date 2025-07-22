MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis guard Sincere Parker's bail was cut nearly in half Monday, two days after he was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court Judge Greg Gilbert reduced Parker's bail from $120,000 to $75,000. Parker's attorney, Arthur Horne, told reporters that the bond had been posted.

Parker is due back in court on July 29.

He must remain at least 100 feet from his ex-girlfriend.

She told police that the attack occurred on May 27 at the Memphis apartment the couple shared. She reported that Parker pushed her, slapped her in the face and choked her, leaving her bruised and bloodied, according to a police report.

The woman also told police that Parker, 23, broke her cellphone because he didn't want her to have the digital key to the apartment.

Horne told reporters that the incident was captured on a video call between Parker and his mother, "which is fortunate for us and fortunate for our defense."

"We plan on fighting this," Horne said. "This has been a long, ongoing saga between him and the ex-girlfriend. I just hope the public will give us time to sort through it so the whole story does come out because there are two sides to this. Right now, it looks like my client, Mr. Parker, is a woman-abuser, and that's not the case."

Horne said he believed the Memphis athletic department is waiting to see how the case unfolds before deciding whether to take action.

Parker transferred to Memphis after averaging 12.2 points last season for McNeese, helping the Cowboys and coach Will Wade reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He played his first two seasons for Saint Louis.