Kansas coach Bill Self was released from the hospital Saturday, the university announced, two days after having two stents inserted.

"I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there," Self said in a statement. "I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season."

Self was admitted to LMH Health on Thursday after feeling unwell and experiencing "some concerning symptoms." He underwent a procedure to have two stents inserted and the university said he was expected to make a full recovery.

In 2023, Self missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments after being hospitalized because of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Self, 62, has been the coach at Kansas since 2003, winning two national championships and taking the Jayhawks to four Final Fours. He led Kansas to an NCAA-record 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships from 2004 to 2018 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Speculation about Self's potential retirement grew louder toward the end of last season, but he dismissed that talk multiple times. This season, the Jayhawks welcome star freshman Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's 2026 mock draft.

Longtime assistant coach Norm Roberts, who filled in for Self while he was sidelined in 2023, retired this offseason. Roberts was replaced in May by former Kansas star and two-time NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Self signed an amended five-year contract in 2023 that made him the highest-paid coach in college basketball and was set up to be effectively a lifetime deal.