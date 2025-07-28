Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III died last weekend in what the school described as a "tragic accident."

Tulane announced Glenn's death Monday but did not disclose further details.

"He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics," Sarah Cunningham, Tulane's vice president of student affairs, said in a statement released by the school.

"Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men's basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us."

Gregg Glenn III started all 34 games for Tulane in 2024-25 and was the Green Wave's second-leading rebounder. WJ/Icon Sportswire

Glenn started all 34 games as a junior last season for the Green Wave, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 forward was Tulane's second-leading rebounder and recorded three double-doubles.

Cunningham said Glenn, who was born in Pompano Beach, Florida, was a health and wellness major at Tulane and was "known for his infectious personality, positive energy, and kindness."

Glenn appeared in four games at Michigan during the 2022-23 season before transferring to Tulane, where he played in 64 games over two seasons.