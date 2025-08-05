Open Extended Reactions

While July was a busy month when it came to off-the-court developments in the college sports world, there was minimal movement in the short-term men's college basketball landscape. Coaches were finally able to turn toward the future, hitting the road to watch the next wave of recruits to enter the sport. But in terms of expectation shifts for the 2025-26 season, we're essentially in a holding pattern.

The top 25 from the July edition remains the same, though USC drops from "Next in line" after Alijah Arenas' unfortunate injury that will see him out for at least the nonconference portion of the season.

So, like last month's impact newcomer pick for each team, we're going to once again pick a theme. This time we're going with one nonconference game to watch for each way-too-early top 25 program. It's not necessarily the best game or the toughest opponent on the schedule, but perhaps an early statement opportunity or an interesting matchup. More important, it's a game that will inform us about that team's potential this season. (And we tried to avoid repeating games.)

Previous ranking: 1

Dec. 20 vs. Auburn in Indianapolis

This matchup will feature two of the elite point guards -- maybe the two best -- in men's college basketball in Purdue's Braden Smith and Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford. It will also be an interesting test for the Boilermakers' potential two-big lineup against an Auburn frontcourt that skews smaller than it did last season when it beat Purdue by 18 points behind 23 points and 11 rebounds from Johni Broome.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Purdue's rematch against Auburn will pit Braden Smith, the frontrunner for the Wooden Award, against Tahaad Pettiford. Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 2

Nov. 3 vs. Arizona in Las Vegas

It's hard to pass up the season opener for the reigning national champs. There will be some growing pains for the Gators, who are bringing in a new backcourt in transfers Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. But the Wildcats should pose a good test, as they are going to be even more of a work-in-progress: likely starting two freshmen in five-star recruits Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton Tigers)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Alex Condon (10.6 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

Dec. 20 vs. Arkansas in Brooklyn

Houston hasn't released most of its nonconference schedule yet, but we're circling the Cougars' trip to New York to face John Calipari's Razorbacks just before Christmas. It'll take place in enough time for both teams' highly-ranked freshmen to get acclimated to the college game and is a statement-making opportunity before conference play really begins.

Projected starting lineup

Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Previous ranking: 4

Dec. 9 vs. Florida at Madison Square Garden

The winners of the past three men's national championships will face off at the famed arena. Are the Gators good enough to go back-to-back? Are the Huskies good enough to compete for their third title in four years? UConn has one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the sport, but the marquee game of the Jimmy V Classic is the most anticipated on the docket.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

Dec. 20 vs. Kentucky in Atlanta

Rick Pitino is going against the team -- and coach (Mark Pope) -- that he guided to the 1996 national championship. But this is also a matchup between arguably the two best transfer classes in the country, with both potentially starting four incoming transfers. St. John's has legitimate national title hopes this season, and a trip to "Catlanta" is a good measuring stick.

Projected starting lineup

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

Nov. 15 vs. UConn in Boston

It's not A.J. Dybantsa's first game in a BYU uniform, but it's a massive one just a few weeks into his college career. Dybantsa is returning home to Boston to face one of the biggest programs in the sport -- which is also an opportunity for BYU, led by one of the most talented offensive trios in the country, to make an early statement against what should be a top-five Huskies team.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Kennard Davis Jr. (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 7

Nov. 11 vs. Kentucky

This top-10 game is taking place much earlier than the usual meeting between the regional rivals. It will be loaded with talented perimeter players, so it's an opportunity for star Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. to truly show whether the hype is real. The Cardinals have a string of intriguing tests in December, but this one is an early harbinger.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

Previous ranking: 8

Feb. 21 vs. Duke in Washington D.C.

Late-season nonconference games are increasingly frequent, but the best on the 2025-26 schedule is this one, featuring one of the best individual matchups of the season: Yaxel Lendeborg, one of the premier transfers in the country, vs. Cameron Boozer, who might end up as the most productive frosh in the 2025 class.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Previous ranking: 9

Dec. 2 vs. North Carolina

This isn't the toughest game on the Wildcats' schedule, but it provides some extra time for Jayden Quaintance to recover from tearing his right ACL in February. Until the Arizona State transfer and projected lottery pick is fully healthy, we won't see Kentucky hit its true ceiling. So, a blue-blood battle with North Carolina a month into the season is the perfect chance to gauge the Wildcats.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)

Previous ranking: 10

Dec. 20 vs. Duke at Madison Square Garden

Another elite head-to-head individual battle, this time featuring preseason All-American JT Toppin and Duke freshman Cameron Boozer. Toppin put up some otherworldly single-game performances last season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Boozer do the same this season. Big picture, though, this is a fascinating neutral-site game right before league play begins.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU)

Previous ranking: 11

Dec. 3 vs. Louisville

Arkansas is hosting the Cardinals for the ACC/SEC Challenge, and on-campus games always add a little bit of spice to the proceedings. Arguably the two best point guards entering college this season, Darius Acuff and Mikel Brown Jr., will face off -- though John Calipari will also have to hope his returnees take a step forward after not quite hitting their stride until March last season.

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State)

Previous ranking: 12

Nov. 4 vs. Texas in Charlotte

As evidenced by the slew of Duke mentions so far, the Blue Devils have a loaded nonconference slate, and Texas isn't exactly the toughest opponent on their schedule. But it's the first game of their season, and the first game of the post-Cooper Flagg era. It's a big test for Caleb Foster at the point and a chance for the No. 1-ranked recruiting class to show out.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

play 0:19 Cameron Boozer wins men's Gatorade Player of the Year Cameron Boozer is honored at the ESPYS for being the men's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Previous ranking: 13

Nov. 19 at UConn

We'll mention the UCLA-Arizona rivalry game later, don't worry. The Wildcats are also going across the country to face the Huskies in a true road game a couple weeks into the season, and we're looking forward to a lot of individual matchups: How will Koa Peat fare against Alex Karaban? Can Brayden Burries defend Solo Ball? Are Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka going to win the battle inside against Tarris Reed Jr.?

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100)

Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG)

Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

play 0:52 Koa Peat makes college announcement live on McAfee Koa Peat joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to reveal the college he has decided to play for next season.

Previous ranking: 14

Nov. 25 vs. Michigan in Las Vegas

Maybe the best scheduled matchup of the Players Era Festival this year, this will be a massive test for an Auburn group that lost all five starters from its Final Four team. The Tigers were able to dominate around the rim last season, but they're going to be smaller up front in 2025-26. Will they be able to handle Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara?

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

Previous ranking: 15

Nov. 14 vs. Arizona in Inglewood, Calif.

An old Pac-10/12 rivalry game will double as a fascinating early-season measuring stick for these high-ceiling teams. For the Bruins, it's a chance to see Donovan Dent against a talented backcourt. Dent is going to be the needle-mover for Mick Cronin, but the likes of Trent Perry and Skyy Clark taking a significant leap might make more of a difference for this group's potential.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 16

Nov. 11 vs. Texas Tech

Illinois is one of the biggest mystery teams entering the season, so welcoming Texas Tech a week in makes for a good watch. Will Mihailo Petrovic make a major impact from day one? Can the Ivisic brothers coexist productively on the floor? Is Andrej Stojakovic ready to be the go-to guy on a winning team? There are also defensive questions, and Tech's JT Toppin will look to take advantage.

Projected starting lineup

Mihailo Petrovic (14.3 PPG for Mega Superbet in Serbia)

Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California)

Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 17

Nov. 8 at St. John's

There isn't much of a grace period for Nate Oats to figure out what life looks like without Mark Sears. But if there's a time to face a transfer-heavy backcourt like St. John's, it might be early in the season. Plus, Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Jalil Bethea are plenty capable.

Projected starting lineup

Labaron Philon (10.6 PPG)

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

play 2:48 Nate Oats discusses the transfer portal and Alabama's newfound success Oats describes adjusting his roster due to the unpredictable transfer portal, the success of Crimson Tide basketball under his leadership and denies rumors of leaving for the NBA.

Previous ranking: 18

Dec. 6 at Purdue

The departures of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert could cause the Cyclones to see a drop-off on the offensive end this season -- more in line with what we saw at that end of the floor in earlier years. But the defense, with Tamin Lipsey at the point of attack, should be as stingy as ever. How will it fare against what should be one of the best offenses in the country?

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 19

Dec. 5 vs. Kentucky in Nashville

Assuming Tyon Grant-Foster gets another year of eligibility, Gonzaga's biggest question will be at the point guard spot, and the Zags' game against Kentucky in December gives Mark Few a month to try to figure the answer out. He has options: Jalen Warley and Braeden Smith both redshirted this past season, while Adam Miller can play both guard positions. Mario Saint-Supery might be the best bet, though.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)

Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)