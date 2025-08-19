Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati standout Jizzle James, an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season and the son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has been dismissed from the team, according to a statement from coach Wes Miller.

James was viewed as one of the league's top returning players after elite performances last year against some of the top teams in the Big 12, including Houston, Iowa State and Texas Tech. He averaged 12.7 PPG as a sophomore with the Bearcats.

"Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer," Miller said in a statement Tuesday. "We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time."

Although his father starred on the gridiron, James picked basketball and had offers from ACC and SEC schools in high school. He chose Cincinnati over Georgia and LSU.

James gave no indication about his current situation on Instagram, where his most recent story showed him working out.