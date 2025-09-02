Open Extended Reactions

School is back in session, temperatures are dropping and summer is over everywhere but on your calendar. Sure, football has taken center stage -- but more importantly, that means college basketball is just around the corner.

It was another quiet month for college hoops, with the only real personnel news coming from international prospects making commitments. Practices are underway, but most of the roster-building focus will be on the 2026 recruits making campus visits over the next several weeks.

As a result, the top 25 from the July and August editions remains the same. And much like July's impact newcomer debate or August's best nonconference game picks, we're picking a theme for September. This time, we're focusing on one candidate from each Top 25 team -- whether a returning star, incoming freshman or coach -- who could be in the awards and individual honors conversation by the end of the season.

Previous ranking: 1

Braden Smith: Among the players returning to men's college basketball, Smith is arguably the best bet for the Wooden Award. He's coming off a season in which he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. He was second nationally with 8.7 assists per game and averaged nearly 16 points. Matt Painter has improved the options around him this season, which should help his case.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Braden Smith is the obvious choice.



🏆 Big Ten Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/WQqDu2tdFN — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 11, 2025

Previous ranking: 2

Thomas Haugh: The Gators have a lot of viable options for all of the awards, but we're leaning toward a big breakout from Haugh. He started just seven games during his first two seasons in Gainesville, but his 6-foot-9 size, combined with his playmaking off the dribble or shooting from the perimeter, poses a matchup problem. Watch his 20-point, 11-rebound effort against Texas Tech in the NCAA tournament if you need a refresher.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Alex Condon (10.6 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

Joseph Tugler: Given that he won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award last season and was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country, odds are that Tugler will be in prime contention to repeat for this award. One interesting dynamic is the likelihood he's starting next to incoming freshman Chris Cenac Jr., a 6-10 center with a long wingspan who has shown flashes of making a huge impact defensively.

Projected starting lineup

Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Previous ranking: 4

Solo Ball: Braylon Mullins will be one of the best freshmen in the country, but we're calling it: Ball is right in the mix for All-American honors. He's an elite shooter who was one of the breakout stars of last season, and should have more space to operate with Mullins and Silas Demary Jr. flanking him on the perimeter.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

Zuby Ejiofor: The returning senior might be the best center in the country. Ejiofor was a first-team All-Big East selection last season after making a jump from 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds to 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds. He's a versatile defender, while also getting points in different ways offensively. He's also an elite offensive rebounder, gets to the free throw line at a high rate and can finish effectively.

Projected starting lineup

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

A.J. Dybantsa: The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class enters college with outsized hype and the expectation of potentially being the top pick in the NBA draft -- after possibly leading BYU on a deep run in the NCAA tournament. If that all happens, he'll be in the mix for All-America and Big 12 Player of the Year honors. He's an absurdly talented scorer, and Kevin Young's offense, one of the most efficient in the country, will only amplify his numbers.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Kennard Davis Jr. (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

play 2:10 AJ Dybantsa: Sweet 16 is the bare minimum goal for BYU AJ Dybantsa joins Skubie Mageza to discuss BYU, his favorite thing about Utah and his NBA comps.

Previous ranking: 7

Pat Kelsey: If Louisville is as good as the ranking indicates, Kelsey will be in the Coach of the Year discussion. He led the Cardinals on a remarkable turnaround in Year 1, from eight wins to 27 wins. This season, they're a legitimate Final Four contender with one of the elite perimeter groups in the country. We're predicting Kelsey gets his first career NCAA tournament win this season -- and also reaches Indianapolis.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

Previous ranking: 8

Yaxel Lendeborg: One of the best transfer pickups of the offseason, Lendeborg was a likely first-round pick before withdrawing from the draft and heading to Ann Arbor. Will his production from UAB (15.8 points and 11.0 rebounds over two seasons) translate to the Big Ten? If it does, expect all-conference and All-America honors discussions.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Previous ranking: 9

Otega Oweh: The Oklahoma transfer broke out last season at Kentucky, emerging as the Wildcats' go-to scorer -- and a clutch player with multiple game-winning baskets against his former team. He earned second-team All-SEC honors, and is one of two players on the first two all-conference teams returning to college. He'll receive preseason All-America votes, too.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)

play 0:54 Kentucky survives on winner with 0.5 seconds left Otega Oweh wins it with 0.5 seconds left to help Kentucky avoid a heartbreaker against Oklahoma.

Previous ranking: 10

JT Toppin: Outside of Cooper Flagg and then Walter Clayton Jr. in the NCAA tournament, there wasn't a player performing better late last season than Toppin. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American after averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds, including double-doubles in all four NCAA tournament games, and stat lines such as 41 points and 15 rebounds, 32 and 12, 30 and 14.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU)

Historic night from JT Toppin, who poured in 41 points and added 15 rebounds



🔥 A season-high by any Big 12 player

🔥 Most by a Red Raider since Mike Singletary in 2009 pic.twitter.com/Rqm6slunjO — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 13, 2025

Previous ranking: 11

Darius Acuff: If Arkansas is going to be ranked in the top-10 nationally this season, it might be because Acuff is the most productive freshman in the SEC. He'll have the ball immediately, and he plays an attacking brand that should set the tone for a Razorbacks team looking for more consistency.

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State)

Previous ranking: 12

Cameron Boozer: He does nothing but win awards and lift trophies; should we really expect that to change in college? Boozer is one of the most decorated high school players in the modern era, and consistently among the most productive players in the 2025 recruiting class. He's relentless on the glass at both ends of the floor and can score either in the post or facing the basket -- or grabbing a rebound and leading the break.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

play 0:38 Duke commit Cameron Boozer and BYU commit A.J. Dybantsa trade buckets in the second quarter. Duke commit Cameron Boozer and BYU commit A.J. Dybantsa trade buckets in the second quarter.

Previous ranking: 13

Tommy Lloyd: There's a world in which three returning starters from a 4-seed combined with two top-12 recruits form one of the best teams in the country, especially when you throw in Motiejus Krivas and incoming freshman Dwayne Aristode as legitimate depth. If all the players can fit and everyone stays healthy, we're likely underrating the Wildcats. And that would get Lloyd into the Coach of the Year discussions.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100)

Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG)

Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 14

Tahaad Pettiford: He started only one game, but few players in the country last season were more electric than Pettiford. The left-handed freshman was at his best in big games: 23 points vs. Creighton, 21 vs. Kentucky, 20 vs. Michigan, 24 vs. Georgia, 18 vs. Purdue, 20 vs. Duke, 21 vs. Houston. With five starters gone from a Final Four team, Pettiford will be the guy for Bruce Pearl.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

Previous ranking: 15

Donovan Dent: UCLA entered the offseason knowing it needed to upgrade its perimeter playmaking, and it landed an elite point guard in Dent. He averaged 20.4 points at New Mexico last season, earning Mountain West Player of the Year honors. His usage rate might drop with the Bruins because he's surrounded by more talent, but he'll remain among the best point guards in America.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Xavier Booker (4.7 PPG at Michigan State)

Previous ranking: 16

Brad Underwood: This Illinois lineup could take some time to figure out, but it's also as offensively skilled a group as any other in the Big Ten -- in a system that has produced back-to-back top-15 offenses. Can Underwood get this new roster dialed in defensively, as well? That will be the difference between whether the Illini are pushing toward the top of the league or making a first-weekend exit.

Projected starting lineup

Mihailo Petrovic (14.3 PPG for Mega Superbet)

Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California)

Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 17

Labaron Philon: A shocking decision from Philon to withdraw from the NBA draft just before the deadline gave Alabama renewed optimism for the upcoming season. Philon had his moments last season when he looked like one of the best freshmen in the country, including recording 21 points against Kentucky in the SEC tournament and 16 points and nine assists against Illinois earlier in November. Without Mark Sears, Philon will carry a bigger offensive load -- and should push for all-league honors.

Projected starting lineup

Labaron Philon (10.6 PPG)

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Aiden Sherrell (3.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 18

Tamin Lipsey: A mainstay on the Big 12's All-Defensive team the past two seasons, Lipsey was also a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023-24. His usage rate dropped significantly last season, but with Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones both gone, Lipsey might be forced to shoulder more responsibility this campaign. His two-way ability -- in T.J. Otzelberger's system -- lends to an all-conference (or better) season.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 19

Graham Ike: One of the most dominant big men in the country for four years, Ike had his best statistical season at Wyoming in 2021-22. He has averaged 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in two seasons at Gonzaga, and should be on track to win his first conference Player of the Year award this season. He will have to adjust to playing without assist king Ryan Nembhard at point guard, though.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)

Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

John Blackwell: Wisconsin played much faster and more efficiently offensively last season. Assuming that carries over, Blackwell should take a step forward in his production. He was excellent as a second option to John Tonje a season ago, but Tonje is now gone, taking his 20 points per game with him. Blackwell finished 2024-25 on a tear, scoring at least 18 points in four of his final five games of the season.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

Darryn Peterson: Expect Peterson to challenge A.J. Dybantsa to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft -- and also push for All-America honors and potentially Big 12 Player of the Year (although JT Toppin and Dybantsa could have the edge in the latter due to projected team success). Peterson is an elite offensive player, as a scorer at all three levels and a playmaker. Bill Self will need him to do it all offensively, but Peterson is good enough to handle it.

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

play 0:59 Will Wade: NC State will get 'best version of me' Will Wade makes his introductory speech as NC State's new basketball coach and says he'll turn the Wolfpack into a consistent winner.

Previous ranking: 22

Jackson McAndrew: This is another case in which there might be easier awards or honors picks (Owen Freeman, Josh Dix, among others). But buying stock in a breakout player is just more fun at this point in the offseason. McAndrew has an intriguing profile: 6-10, shot 35.4% from 3, took 195 3s and just 48 2s last season. He reached double figures in five of his final seven games as a freshman, and if he can take a step forward, he'll be a problem in the Big East.

Projected starting lineup

Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard)

Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa)

Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG)

Jasen Green (4.9 PPG)

Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa)

Previous ranking: 23

Nate Ament: Much like the impact newcomer debate we had two months ago, we're going with Ament over his teammate, Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie, due to the freshman's sky-high potential -- and not wanting to miss the boat if it all comes together for Ament this season. He's a projected top-five NBA draft pick and could be the favorite for at least SEC Freshman of the Year.

Projected starting lineup

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at Louisiana Tech)

Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG at Vanderbilt)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 24

Will Wade: Darrion Williams would have been the player honors pick, but if the Wolfpack go from a 12-win season to a Top 25 campaign, as we're predicting, Wade will be a strong Coach of the Year candidate. He did a tremendous job rebuilding the roster via the transfer portal and also signing a pair of ESPN 100 recruits, and he has shown at previous stops that he's not the type to take a year before turning around a program.

Projected starting lineup

Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG at Michigan State)

Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG at Houston)

Quadir Copeland (9.2 PPG at McNeese)

Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG at Texas Tech)

Ven-Allen Lubin (8.7 PPG at North Carolina)