PHILADELPHIA -- Jay Wright has decided to step away from being a full-time television analyst after three years to devote more time to his other position at Villanova University.

Wright was hired by CBS Sports and TNT Sports as a college basketball analyst in 2022. He was a game analyst during the regular season before moving to the studio for the NCAA tournament.

"I'm grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships. I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects," Wright said in a statement on social media.

Wright was named a special assistant to the president at Villanova after his retirement. In that role, he is involved with fundraising, advising and education.

The Hall of Fame coach spent 21 seasons at Villanova, where he led the Wildcats to two national titles (2016, 2018) and four appearances in the Final Four. He had an overall record of 642-282 at Hofstra and Villanova.