Open Extended Reactions

A new college basketball video game will arrive soon, albeit from a company different than the one many had expected.

On the same day EA Sports reportedly ended its plans for the first official college basketball game since the company released NCAA Basketball 10 more than a decade ago, 2K Games announced Thursday that it plans to release a game in 2027 that will feature more than 100 programs.

"Yes, it's true," the company's tweet read. "We're working on a college basketball experience that will feature more than 100 programs from across the country, from powerhouses to Cinderella stories."

The news came within hours of Friday's release of NBA 2K26, the latest installment of the popular series, and the company said a few "surprises" related to the announcement will be revealed in early 2026. While EA Sports hasn't released a college basketball game since 2009, 2K Games last released a college basketball game in 2007.

College basketball fans have collectively complained about the loss of both games for years. Copies of NCAA Basketball 2010 for the PlayStation 3 are listed on eBay for up to $100. The Xbox 360 version of College Hoops 2K8 is available for up to $65 on eBay.

Over the summer, EA Sports generated buzz when it announced that it would produce a new college basketball video game. On Thursday, however, Matt Brown's extra points newsletter reported that EA Sports had "rescinded" its plans to move forward with a game because multiple schools decided to work with 2K Games.

NBA 2K is the dominant video game series on the market for the pro level, and the company said it intends to have the same influence with its college basketball game.

"We've proven the quality of the basketball experience we can deliver for years, and have every intention to bring that same level of quality to college hoops," the company said via its tweet.