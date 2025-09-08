Open Extended Reactions

Five-star forward Toni Bryant has committed to Missouri, giving men's basketball coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers their second top-15 recruit in the 2026 class.

Missouri becomes the only school in the country with multiple five-star commitments in the current recruiting cycle. The Tigers were one of the first high-major schools to seriously pursue Bryant, offering him a scholarship in May 2024.

"Loyalty and long-term relationships mattered most to me," Bryant told ESPN. "No head coach has recruited me longer than Coach Gates. Coach Gates sees me as a person, not just a player, and that relationship was built on genuine belief, not just transactions.

"Coach Gates isn't just a recruiter; he's a teacher and a developer. He's building professionals, and that's why I trust him with my future. Mizzou has a culture that's all about development and accountability, and that really stood out to me."

Gates led Missouri to one of the biggest turnarounds in college basketball last season, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament after going 0-18 in SEC play (8-24 overall) in 2023-24. The Tigers have continued their momentum on the recruiting trail, also landing top-five recruit Jason Crowe Jr. over the summer.

"When I watched practice and sat with the staff, everything clicked: the offense, defense and preparation. The system fits how I play: smart and aggressive," Bryant said. "It's a place where I can help build something bigger. Coach Gates is laying a foundation, and I want to be part of taking it to the next level. I see myself as a foundational piece of that puzzle."

A 6-foot-9 power forward from Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Florida), Bryant is ranked No. 14 in the ESPN 100 for the 2026 class. He slots in as the No. 4 power forward in the class.

Bryant averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds on the Puma Pro16 circuit this past spring and summer.

What first stands out about Bryant is his athletic prowess. He blocks shots and uses his lateral quickness and length to be a good switch defender. In transition, Bryant outruns opponents with long and fast strides combined with quick and explosive finishes at the rim. He has made steady progress in the scoring department as he owns a jump hook inside, will straight-line drive defenders and is a capable 3-point shooter. Bryant is active on the glass and, at times, his rebounding can be impactful.

Prior to Crowe's commitment in July, Missouri hadn't landed a five-star prospect since the 2017 class, when the Tigers had an elite group headlined by Michael Porter Jr. The Tigers are also in the mix for ESPN 100 prospects Tristan Reed, Aiden Chronister and others.

"I want to help build something special at Mizzou," Bryant said. "This isn't just about basketball; it's about trust, growth and building a legacy. At Mizzou, I found more than a program; I found a family and a future."