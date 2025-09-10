Open Extended Reactions

A Fresno State men's basketball player manipulated his performance for gambling purposes and conspired with two players to place bets on his statistics, according to findings from an NCAA investigation released Wednesday.

The NCAA ruled that Fresno State forward Mykell Robinson, San Jose State guard Steven Vasquez and Fresno State guard Jalen Weaver are permanently ineligible due to gambling violations and are no longer enrolled at their schools.

Robinson and Vasquez, who were roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season, conspired to wager on Robinson to underperform during a Jan. 7, 2025, game between Fresno State and Colorado State. Three prop bets totaling $2,200 were placed on the under on Robinson's statistics. The bets, which were flagged by a Nevada sportsbook operator, won a net $15,950. One of the bets was placed by Vasquez and a "sportsbook trader," according to the NCAA.

"During the game, Robinson altered his performance, with three points scored, two rebounds, one three-pointer and no assists, to ensure the under-line bets won," the NCAA wrote in its case synopsis.

Robinson also placed 13 prop bets on daily fantasy sites from Dec. 11, 2024, through Jan. 11, 2025, according to the NCAA.

The NCAA investigation also discovered that Robinson and Weaver, who were teammates at Fresno State, discussed the betting lines on each other's statistics and placed bets on themselves and each other in select games. Weaver also placed a $50 parlay bet on himself, Robinson and a third student-athlete, and won $260, the NCAA said.

Robinson declined to comment when reached by ESPN. Weaver did not immediately respond to a text message from ESPN, and efforts to reach Vasquez were unsuccessful.

Robinson last played for Fresno State on Jan. 11 against Nevada. Vasquez graduated from San Jose State in May. The NCAA said that Robinson and Vasquez did not cooperate with its investigation but that Weaver did.

Fresno State told ESPN in a statement that it cooperated the NCAA throughout the investigation and did not receive any sanctions from the case. "Fresno State holds itself to the highest standards of integrity, character and sportsmanship, and has an unwavering commitment to compliance with all NCAA and conference rules," the statement read.

ESPN reported in February that the NCAA and Fresno State were investigating whether two men's basketball players had played in daily fantasy contests based on their own performances.

Weaver told ESPN in February that he played a daily fantasy contest on his points total in the Bulldogs' home game against New Mexico on Dec. 31. Weaver said he risked $50 that he would score more than 11 points on the fantasy site Sleeper. He finished with 13 points in a 103-89 loss to the Lobos.

"I just made a bad decision, and I shouldn't even have gotten involved with that. Now, I'm obviously paying for it," he said then. "I bet on a game I played in, but I never tried to sabotage the season. I never bet on us to lose, never bet my unders."