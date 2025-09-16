Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's latest player rankings update sets the stage for some of the most compelling prospects in boys' high school basketball. Even if today's game blurs traditional position lines, the race for positional supremacy remains as fierce as ever.

We decided to break down the top two players at each spot in the 2026 senior class -- from point guard through center -- to determine who dominates. We're also spotlighting one rising name who could shake up the hierarchy this fall and winter.

Why Crowe is the best point guard in the 2026 class

At 6-foot-3, Crowe is built to be a high-level scoring point guard. He's a maestro in ball screens, manipulating defenses with his jumper, crafty drives, creative finishes around the rim and playmaking. His 24.1 points per game led all Nike EYBL scorers last season, and he ranks among the circuit's 15 best all-time scoring marks, according to Synergy Sports. His efficiency held up despite constant defensive attention: 50% from the field, 32% from deep, 82% at the line. The next step? Becoming a more consistent defender. Offensively, his instincts and scoring mentality evoke those of Collin Sexton and Brandon Jennings.

Recruitment status: Crowe committed to Missouri in July, giving the Tigers their highest-ranked recruit since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017.

How McCoy is a real challenge for Crowe

If Crowe is built to score, the 6-5 McCoy thrives as a defensive counterpunch and uses his 6-10 wingspan to stop opponents from scoring. He's a disruptive on-ball defender with great off-ball instincts and at his best offensively when he can utilize his explosiveness at breakneck pace. He averaged 19.9 points in EYBL play, relentlessly attacking the paint at an outstanding clip while adding seven rebounds, one block and one steal per game -- numbers only recorded by Jordan Smith and Cade Cunningham as guards on the circuit. If McCoy wants to wrestle the top spot away from Crowe, he'll need to knock down more open shots and improve his free throw shooting.

Recruitment status: McCoy recently took an official visit to Arkansas and an official visit to Duke last fall.

One more to watch: Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 18, No. 5 PG)

Why Jordan Smith is the best shooting guard in the country

Scouts, advanced metrics and film all agree: Smith was the EYBL's most impactful player this season. He plays with a competitiveness reminiscent of fellow DMV-area product Victor Oladipo. Smith has followed the same blueprint since his freshman year: He outworks everyone, physically impacts both ends of the floor and has improved over time. He also lives at the free throw line, and he doesn't take a ton of 3s -- below 30% from beyond the arc -- but that should improve over time. Smith is in the mold of Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart.

Recruitment status: After a visit to Duke last year, Smith will head to Arkansas (Sept. 19-21) and Kentucky (Oct. 10-12). Georgetown and Syracuse are also heavily in the mix. Smith also plans to attend the Florida at Duke game (Dec. 2).

How Goosby challenges Smith

At 6-5 with a 6-9 wingspan, Goosby has a desirable combination of length, defensive ability and scoring prowess for an off-ball guard. He's at his best moving without the ball inside the arc to set up scoring opportunities, demonstrating a high basketball IQ. Goosby's developing a more reliable 3-point shot, but he can also make tough shots. His reads off the ball stand out in intense moments on the court. When he gets stronger and his deep shooting improves? Watch out. Catching Smith will be a challenge, but Goosby can make it interesting.

Recruitment status: Goosby is deciding between Duke, Texas, Miami, BYU, Baylor and SMU.

One more to watch: Jasiah Jervis (No. 50, No. 6 SG)

SF: No. 1 Tyran Stokes vs No. 6 Caleb Holt

Stokes is the best player and the best SF

Being the No. 1 prospect brings heightened praise and scrutiny. Stokes has validated his spot with production and upside, though he can give more. He averaged a productive 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and nearly four assists -- but also too many turnovers. He's one of the nation's best at generating free throws (10 attempts per game) and plays with a rare blend of size, explosiveness and skill. His 3-point shooting cooled from 63% the previous summer to 42% in a small sample size. With sharper decision-making and consistent energy, he'll be tough to overtake.

Recruitment status: Stokes has taken visits to Kansas, Louisville, Kentucky and USC.

Holt is a strong contender

The small forward position has the deepest, most potent group in the 2026 class, and Holt has the skill set to move to shooting guard. He also has the tools to challenge Stokes. A relentless and focused competitor, Holt dominates in transition, defends with intensity (2.5 steals per game) and rebounds at a high level (7.4 boards per game). In the half court, he creates off the dribble and makes smart reads. He can deftly penetrate the paint or find others. About the only quibble is his limited number of attempts from beyond the arc; that said, he takes smart shots, as evidenced by his 3-point shooting at both the Adidas Euro camp (5-for-13) and in the FIBA U19 World Cup (13-for-25). Holt has the determination, elite athleticism and talent to change the scoreboard and catch anyone in front of him.

Recruitment status: Holt has taken visits to Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Alabama, with Providence (Sept. 19-21) and Arizona (Oct. 3-5) up next. Holt also plans to visit Houston and possibly take visits to Kansas, Baylor and Miami.

One more to watch: Anthony Thompson (No. 13, No. 6 SF)

Cameron Williams jumped into the top five of the 2026 ESPN 100 after a productive summer. Courtesy of adidas 3SSB

Williams edges ahead

This is the tightest positional battle in the 2026 class. Williams oozes upside with his 6-11 frame, 7-2 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach, and his production is starting to catch up. He took a big step forward this summer, averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Compton Magic on the Adidas 3ssb circuit. As a future NBA prototypical forward, he can occasionally sprinkle in the 3-point shot. When active and alert on defense, Williams has major upside. His tools allowed him to grab the top power forward spot -- consistency is key to retaining it.

Recruitment status: Williams has visited SMU and Texas, and is scheduled to visit Purdue, USC, Arizona, Duke and Kentucky.

If anyone in the class can put pressure on Williams, it's Collins

Collins has a similar frame to Williams, at 6-8 with a 7-1 wingspan, and his ability to finish in both transition and the half court is special. His handle, length and body control give him versatility, but the next step is tying it all together -- rebounding, defending and adding a reliable face-up jumper -- if he wants to take the top spot. Both he and Williams are switch defenders and "down the road" players with immense ceilings. Whoever can tap into more consistent production will be No. 1.

Recruitment update: Still in the early stages, Collins has visited USC and plans to visit Kentucky.

One more to watch: Toni Bryant (No. 14, No. 5 PF)

Muurinen has momentum

At just 18, Muurinen recently finished competing for Finland's national team in EuroBasket, seeing a good number of minutes as the team finished fourth in the tournament. He's loaded with potential, skill and IQ on offense as a face-up center, and his footwork helps him score with his back to the basket as well. His defense will determine his future position, as right now he's best defending inside. Based on pure talent and a strong offseason, Muurinen will be a force this year.

Recruitment update: Arkansas and Kentucky have been in strong pursuit of Muurinen. St. John's, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Illinois are also actively recruiting him.

Muurinen doesn't have the top spot locked

The 7-1 Diane, meanwhile, has transformed from a big body still learning the game to a legitimate athlete and low-post threat with his back to the basket. He's also a strong rebounder and shot blocker. According to Synergy Sports, he scored on 62% of his one-on-one inside moves this past summer and shot 71% overall with dunks. His 71% free throw percentage is also encouraging. Diane, who now plays for Iowa United on the EYBL circuit, deserves a ton of credit for his development after moving from Guinea six years ago. The race for the top big man spot is open.

Recruitment update: Diane visited Kentucky this past weekend and has a packed September and October: Arkansas (Sept. 19-21), Virginia (Sept. 26-28), Indiana (Oct. 17-19), Houston (Oct. 24-26).

One more to watch: Ethan Taylor (No. 32, No. 3 C)