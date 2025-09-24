Sister Jean answers questions during a packed news conference and even responds to Jalen Rose's grandmother during Loyola-Chicago's 2018 Final Four run. (1:09)

Jean Dolores Schmidt, popularly known as "Sister Jean," is retiring.

The 106-year-old Catholic nun, a campus minister and the official chaplain of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers men's basketball team, is stepping away from her duties due to health concerns, according to the Loyola Phoenix. Sister Jean became a viral sensation by cheering on Loyola during its epic Final Four run as an 11-seed in 2018.

Sister Jean had served in her roles at Loyola since 1991.

Loyola upset the 6-seed Miami Hurricanes, 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers, 7-seed Nevada Wolf Pack and 9-seed Kansas State Wildcats in the 2018 tournament. The Ramblers lost to the 3-seed Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four, but not before ensuring Sister Jean's fame.