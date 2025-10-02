Open Extended Reactions

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has been extended through the 2030-31 season, the school announced Thursday.

The extension adds two years to a deal that was previously through 2028-29. Scheyer last received a contract extension in 2023.

Tabbed to succeed the legendary Mike Krzyzewski in 2021, Scheyer has done an impressive job keeping Duke near the top of the sport in his three seasons at the helm. He has won 89 games over those three seasons, leading the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight in 2024 and the Final Four last season. The 89 wins are tied with Brad Stevens and Brad Underwood for the most by any coach in their first three seasons in Division I history, according to ESPN Research, while the program ranks third behind only Houston and UConn in wins over the past three seasons.

"Jon's remarkable impact over his first three seasons has positioned Duke Basketball for sustained excellence, and we are proud to ensure his leadership well into the future," Duke vice president, Nina King said in a statement. "He has delivered championships and national prominence, and he continues to lead a program built on character, connection and a relentless pursuit of greatness. Jon's vision for Duke Basketball aligns perfectly with our highest aspirations, and we couldn't be more excited for the future of this program under his leadership."

Duke won both the ACC regular-season and conference tournament championships in 2024-25, winning 35 games before falling to Houston in the national semifinal. In doing so, he became just the third individual to play and coach in the Final Four at their alma mater.

Duke has also remained the nation's preeminent recruiting power under Scheyer's watch. The team has landed the No. 1-ranked class in three of Scheyer's four recruiting cycles, finishing No. 2 back in 2023. He signed the nation's top-two players in 2022, the No. 1 player in 2024 and the No. 3 player in 2025, landing 10 McDonald's All Americans in total over his four classes at Duke.

The Blue Devils have sent nine players to the NBA since Scheyer took over, including a trio of lottery picks last June -- highlighted by No. 1 pick and Wooden Award winner Cooper Flagg.

Prior to taking over from Krzyzewski, Scheyer had been the program's associate head coach for four seasons and an assistant coach for four seasons. As a player, he helped lead Duke to the national championship in 2010, when he was a second-team All-American.

Despite losing all five starters to the NBA after last season, Duke is expected to start the season ranked inside the top 10. The Blue Devils open against Texas in the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4 in Charlotte.