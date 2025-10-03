Open Extended Reactions

Top-35 senior Abdou Toure announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday, giving coach John Calipari his second SC Next 100 recruit in the 2026 class.

Toure chose the Razorbacks over fellow finalists Providence and UConn. He took official visits to Arkansas and Providence and unofficial trips to the Huskies' campus. Providence was perceived to be the favorite down the stretch, but Calipari and the Razorbacks were able to convince Toure.

"Coach Cal and his history was the main reason I chose Arkansas," Toure told ESPN. "The way he treats his players and how he cares for all his players, along with his energy, was the difference. He is always there for his players. He is the type of coach I can have an open conversation with, and he prepares his players for the NBA. I watched the practices, and they were high intensity."

Calipari's track record with producing NBA draft picks and how highly ranked recruits develop under his tutelage was a factor for Toure.

"Coach Cal is a players' coach. He really cares and loves his players," he said. "He gave me real feedback on my shot. He said I need to have a higher release point on my 3-point shot."

A 6-foot-6 wing from Notre Dame High School (Conn.), Toure is the highest-ranked player in the state. He is No. 31 overall in the SC Next 100.

One of the best athletes and finishers in the senior class, Toure plays with consistent intensity and impacts the game with his speed, quickness and ability to play above the rim. He fills the lane in transition with speed, and when he gets to the rim, his verticality kicks in. Toure is an effective straight-line driver with the ball in his hands, and he has a dependable mid-range jumper. Toure is also a switchable defender who crashes the offensive glass.

Playing for BABC on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this year, Toure averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, including a 28-point outing against Wildcat Select in July. He was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Connecticut after averaging 25.1 points per game as a junior.

Toure is Calipari's second commitment in the 2026 class, after five-star small forward JaShawn Andrews picked the Razorbacks in May. Arkansas still has several high-end targets left on the board, including Jordan Smith, Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy and Arafan Diane -- the last of whom Toure played with for Guinea at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and is someone he is trying to recruit to Fayetteville.