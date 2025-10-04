Open Extended Reactions

Top-25 senior Cole Cloer has committed to NC State, he told ESPN, giving Will Wade his second top-25 recruit since taking over the Wolfpack last spring.

Cloer, a North Carolina native, has been a priority for Wade since he replaced Kevin Keatts as NC State's head coach back in March.

"Choosing NC State was an easy decision for me," Cloer told ESPN. "It's the program I have supported since I was a kid."

Cloer also took visits to UConn, Florida and Alabama, but the pull to stay home and play for the team he grew up rooting for was too much to pass up.

"Now I have the opportunity to represent the city and state that shaped who I am while competing in the ACC," he said. "I'm excited to be part of the Red Reckoning that Coach Wade is building and to play in a system that highlights my strengths."

A 6-foot-7 small forward who plays at IMG Academy (Florida), Cloer is the No. 25 player in the SC Next 100 and the No. 1 player from the state of North Carolina. He brings a lot to the table on the offensive end. His versatility is apparent quickly, as he can score the ball in different ways and is a threat on everything from a spot-up 3-pointer to a pull-up jumper or getting to the rim off a drive. He knows how to separate from his defenders with footwork and simple dribble moves and he's a fairly quick and smart decision-maker.

Cloer led Team CP3 in scoring in both the Nike EYBL regular season and Peach Jam last spring and summer, averaging 16.7 points over 14 regular-season games and 15.3 points during six games at the Nike Peach Jam. He chipped in with 4.7 rebounds while shooting better than 34% from 3 on more than six attempts per game.

He is NC State's second recruit in the 2026 class, after three-star center Trevon Carter-Givens committed last month. Cloer is also the second top-25 recruit Wade has landed since last spring, as No. 24-ranked Matt Able committed in April as a member of the 2025 class. At each of his previous head-coaching stops, Wade has established himself as a consistent talent accumulator.

"Coach Wade is a proven winner with an elite staff, and I believe I can thrive under their leadership," Cloer said. "I'm ready to bring my confidence, work ethic and swagger to a program I truly believe is on its way to becoming one of the premier teams in the nation."

NC State is also positioning itself in a good spot for five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., who is scheduled to visit the Wolfpack's campus in November.