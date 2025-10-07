Open Extended Reactions

It's been six months since the Florida Gators won the national title and the runner-up Houston Cougars topped the first edition of these offseason top 25 rankings, with Purdue, Louisville, UConn and Michigan rounding out the top five. Now with just a couple of weeks left until the 2025-26 college basketball season tips off, only three of those teams retain a place among the top five.

Way-too-early rankings are considered something of a fool's errand in the modern era of college basketball, given the rampant rebuilds and roster overhauls each offseason. But with big programs getting their business done earlier in the transfer portal cycle, and most non-first-rounders returning to college instead of leaving early for the NBA draft, many of the projected high-end rotations didn't change much between April and October.

Still, it has been a long offseason, and we're less than a month from the Nov. 3 tipoff -- so it's time for the final preseason top 25 rankings.

Is this the season Matt Painter and Purdue cut down the nets as first-time champs? There is a debate at No. 1, with Houston and Florida in the mix, but the Boilermakers get the nod. They bring back the Wooden Award favorite in Braden Smith, another All-American in Trey Kaufman-Renn, two more starters from a Sweet 16 team -- and possess superior depth and experience from a season ago.

Previous ranking: 1

There are very few doubts about Purdue's offensive potential -- the Boilermakers were seventh nationally in offensive efficiency last season and bring back the bulk of that group. The key to their quest for a national championship, however, will come down to defense. They had the worst 2-point defense in the Big Ten last season, a stark drop-off from when Zach Edey was patrolling the paint. If Purdue can shore up its defense, Painter's team is the title favorite.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Previous ranking: 2

Could Florida go back-to-back? After what Todd Golden did to revamp the backcourt in the offseason, it's not out of the question. The Gators were already bringing back one of the nation's elite frontcourts, with potential first-rounders Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh (an easy breakout candidate) leading the way -- but then Golden went out and landed impact transfers Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee to start on the perimeter. There could be some growing pains early, but this starting five is as talented as it gets.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Alex Condon (10.6 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

The Cougars lost in heartbreaking fashion in last season's title game, but three straight 1-seeds and four straight seasons of at least 32 wins point to yet another national championship-caliber team for Kelvin Sampson. Not only do three starters return from last season's group, including projected first-rounders Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler, but Houston also brings in one of the best recruiting classes in the country -- complete with three top-25 recruits, two of whom could start from day one.

Projected starting lineup

Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Previous ranking: 4

It was clear relatively early into last season that the Huskies weren't quite at the level of the team that had just won back-to-back national championships, but Dan Hurley reloaded last spring to make sure they are back in the title conversation. Solo Ball and Alex Karaban are All-American candidates, and Tarris Reed Jr. showed flashes of being a dominant interior force last season. Transfers Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton) erase any point guard questions, and five-star recruit Braylon Mullins is an elite shotmaker.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

Rick Pitino guided St. John's to its first outright Big East championship since 1985 last season and then went aggressively into the transfer portal to defend that title. Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Joson Sanon (Arizona State), Oziyah Sellers (Stanford), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Dillon Mitchell (Cincinnati) and Dylan Darling (Idaho State) comprise one of the most elite transfer classes of all time. That's all in addition to Zuby Ejiofor coming back, giving the Red Storm arguably the best returning big man in the country not named JT Toppin.

Projected starting lineup

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 7

After guiding Louisville to a 19-win improvement in his first season at the helm, Pat Kelsey has loftier goals for Year 2. The Cardinals have one of the deepest and most explosive perimeter groups in America, with projected lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. surrounded by transfers Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State). Kelsey also has a number of options up front, but international addition Sananda Fru is generating positive buzz.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Sananda Fru (12.6 PPG for Loewen Braunschweig)

Previous ranking: 6

Few teams will possess the firepower that Kevin Young has at his disposal this season. At the top of the list is No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa, an incredibly gifted two-way wing who is in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick next June. He will be flanked by Richie Saunders, one of the best shooters in the country, and high-level Baylor transfer Robert Wright III. Do the Cougars have the defensive chops to win a title? Keep an eye on freshman Xavion Staton -- his rim protection is drawing rave reviews early.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Kennard Davis Jr. (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

AJ Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 8

Another coach who produced a remarkable turnaround in his first year at the helm, Dusty May took the Wolverines from eight to 27 wins and a Sweet 16 appearance between 2023-24 and 2024-25. Can he get back to the Final Four this season? The keys will be Elliot Cadeau at the point guard spot and how May utilizes his trio of frontcourt additions: Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois) and Aday Mara (UCLA). Lendeborg was one of the best players in the portal and has a case to be a preseason All-American.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Previous ranking: 9

Mark Pope won't be short of depth this season, with a roster that looks capable of going 11 or 12 deep, minimum. All-SEC guard Otega Oweh leads the returnees, and Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe and projected lottery pick Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State) are the top newcomers. Quaintance's availability is up in the air after he tore an ACL in February, but there are more than enough options to fill in the gaps until he returns, with positive offseason reports on big man Brandon Garrison. This team should also be much more effective defensively than it was last season.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Brandon Garrison (5.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 12

Falling short of a national championship last season will sting for Jon Scheyer, but he has replaced his five outgoing NBA draft picks -- highlighted by No. 1 pick and Wooden Award winner Cooper Flagg -- with another No. 1-ranked recruiting class and a few key returnees. Cameron Boozer isn't Flagg, but Boozer is a lock to be one of the most productive freshmen in the country. Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr will battle for a starting spot, and returnee Isaiah Evans is poised to break out. Point guard play from Caleb Foster could determine Duke's ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 10

Darrion Williams entering the transfer portal put a damper on Texas Tech's offseason, but the Red Raiders should still have one of college basketball's elite inside-outside duos in Christian Anderson and returning All-American JT Toppin. Over the second half of last season, Toppin was arguably the third-best player in the country behind Flagg and Walter Clayton Jr. Grant McCasland's transfer haul -- led by the versatile LeJuan Watts and shot-blocker Luke Bamgboye -- will take on heavy minutes immediately.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU)

Previous ranking: 11

The Razorbacks went through a few different phases in John Calipari's first season, starting off 11-2 before losing their first five SEC games and then pulling it together late in the season with a Sweet 16 run. Four rotation players are back from that team, with Karter Knox ready to make the next step. Calipari also recruited two top-10 guards (Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas) and two big man transfers (Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle) with extensive high-major experience.

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff Jr. (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State)

Previous ranking: 13

Other than Duke, Arizona might be relying on freshmen more than any other team in the top 15. Tommy Lloyd could start two incoming recruits in Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, both of whom are physically ready for the college game and shouldn't be unfamiliar with high-usage roles. Jaden Bradley will likely shoulder more offensive responsibility at the point guard spot. Things to monitor are shooting (freshman Dwayne Aristode will be key) and who starts at center (Tobe Awaka or Motiejus Krivas).

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100)

Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG)

Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 15

Mick Cronin clearly needed more explosiveness in the backcourt last season, so he went into the portal and landed Donovan Dent, one of the best point guards in the country who should bring a completely different playmaking dimension to UCLA's perimeter. Cronin should have plenty of offensive punch between Dent, Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau. The key positional battle comes on the inside, where UCLA will have to hope for a resurgence from Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, turn to the less-heralded Steven Jamerson II or go small with Bilodeau down low.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Steven Jamerson II (10.0 PPG at San Diego)

Previous ranking: 18

Arguably the biggest preseason injury news came out of Ames, with Tamin Lipsey -- one of the elite two-way point guards in the country -- suffering a sprained right MCL in practice. His timeline puts his return around the season opener. Lipsey is one of three returning starters, along with Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson. That continuity, combined with what should be one of the best defenses in the country for another season, keeps Iowa State in the top 20. Keep an eye on freshman Jamarion Batemon, too.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Jamarion Batemon (No. 77 in ESPN 100)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 16

There's going to be a noticeable Balkan influence on the Illini this season, with Brad Underwood likely to start up to four players from the region, and a fifth coming off the bench. Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic return as starters, and the Illini's biggest addition from the portal is former California wing Andrej Stojakovic. Mihailo Petrovic will likely line up alongside Boswell in the backcourt, but Underwood will have to decide between Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic and Ben Humrichous at the power forward spot.

Projected starting lineup

Mihailo Petrovic (14.3 PPG for Mega Superbet)

Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California)

Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 14

Truthfully, we didn't know how far to drop Auburn after Bruce Pearl's sudden retirement last month. The team remained intact, and his son Steven Pearl is expected to lean on what should be a very talented top end of the roster. Moreover, he coached the defense while Mike Burgomaster was the offensive coordinator, so the system should remain fairly similar. Tahaad Pettiford is an elite playmaker who will be surrounded by three high-major transfers and a potential NBA talent on the wing in Elyjah Freeman.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

Previous ranking: 23

Rick Barnes loses five of his top six scorers from last season, but he does bring in two of the country's most impactful newcomers: Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie and top-five recruit Nate Ament. Gillespie is an incredibly efficient point guard, and Ament is an ubertalented lottery pick on the wing. Returnees Felix Okpara and Cade Phillips plus Vanderbilt transfer Jaylen Carey are solid up front. Now the question is whether Barnes and the Vols produce a top-five defense for the sixth straight season.

Projected starting lineup

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at Louisiana Tech)

Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Cade Phillips (4.6 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 17

Alabama already suffered an injury issue in the preseason, with Miami transfer Jalil Bethea undergoing surgery on his left foot. Could Bethea be replaced in the lineup by Latrell Wrightsell, who missed most of last season with a ruptured Achilles? The bright spot for this team should be the backcourt duo of Labaron Philon Jr., a potential top-20 pick, and Aden Holloway. Nate Oats will hope for a massive step forward from Aiden Sherrell, and transfers Taylor Bol Bowen and Noah Williamson will need to play right away.

Projected starting lineup

Labaron Philon Jr. (10.6 PPG)

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Latrell Wrightsell (11.5 PPG)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Aiden Sherrell (3.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 19

After receiving a top-five seed and advancing out of the first weekend of every NCAA tournament since 2014, Mark Few and the Zags are coming off a season in which they finished three games behind Saint Mary's in the WCC standings and were bounced in the second round of the tournament. How will Gonzaga bounce back? It starts with Graham Ike and Braden Huff, one of the best interior duos in the country. The two things that determine this team's ceiling could be how quickly Spanish guard Mario Saint-Supery makes an impact and whether Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster receives a waiver.

Projected starting lineup

Mario Saint-Supery (8.3 PPG for BAXI Manresa)

Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)

Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

It will be interesting to see whether Wisconsin's changes last season -- playing far more up-tempo and efficient offense with more 3s -- carry over without All-American John Tonje in town. All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell will help pick up some of the slack, but Greg Gard will lean heavily on three transfers: Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland). Nolan Winter is an intriguing breakout candidate in his junior season.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

After disappointing as the nation's preseason No. 1 team in back-to-back seasons, Kansas won't find itself anywhere near the top of the polls entering this campaign. The Jayhawks haven't made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2022, with Bill Self having his two worst Big 12 campaigns in each of the past two seasons. But potential No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson brings plenty of optimism -- he's a truly exceptional offensive player. Flory Bidunga anchors the interior, and Self has a slew of options on the wing. Keep an eye on reclassified recruit Kohl Rosario.

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 22

The post-Ryan Kalkbrenner era begins in Omaha, after the Bluejays won 119 games -- including nine NCAA tournament contests -- over the dominant big man's five years. Out the door also went Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal. Greg McDermott was busy in the offseason, announcing Alan Huss as his coach-in-waiting and adding six transfers, headlined by the Iowa duo of Josh Dix and Owen Freeman. We're expecting major strides from 6-foot-10 shooter Jackson McAndrew, who finished the season with three straight games of double-figure scoring.

Projected starting lineup

Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard)

Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa)

Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG)

Jasen Green (4.9 PPG)

Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa)

Previous ranking: 24

If there is going to be a Pat Kelsey or Dusty May -- a first-year head coach who finds immediate success -- in this season's crop of new head coaches, our money is on Will Wade and the Wolfpack. Wade is no stranger to stockpiling talent and has already shown he can win at the high-major level, leading LSU to an SEC title in 2019. He has brought in nine transfers, headlined by All-American candidate Darrion Williams from Texas Tech and Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman. Incoming freshman Matt Able is a potential one-and-done candidate.

Projected starting lineup

Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG at Michigan State)

Matt Able (No. 24 in ESPN 100)

Quadir Copeland (9.2 PPG at McNeese)

Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG at Texas Tech)

Ven-Allen Lubin (8.7 PPG at North Carolina)

Previous ranking: 25

It's a potentially pivotal season for Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill -- and there are certainly some personnel questions entering the campaign. But there is also a collection of intriguing talent, from top-five recruit Caleb Wilson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar up front to international pickup Luka Bogavac and returnee Seth Trimble on the wing. The point guard situation will have to be resolved. Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans has experience, but freshman Derek Dixon has sparked interest.

Projected starting lineup

Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Luka Bogavac (14.9 PPG for SC Derby)

Caleb Wilson (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)

