Duke is getting help from former Blue Devils player and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The school announced Tuesday that the six-time NBA All-Star would serve in a volunteer advisory role for the program as "chief basketball officer." Tatum is currently recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in May during the NBA playoffs.

In its release, the school said Tatum's tasks will include in-person visits with the team to discuss development, professionalism and team culture, as well as mentoring athletes in areas such as career management, building a personal brand or managing time demands as a college athlete.

Tatum will also check in with periodic virtual team meetings or discuss roster construction with coach Jon Scheyer at a program that regularly produces high-level NBA talent, including 2025's No. 1 draft pick and Associated Press national college player of the year Cooper Flagg.

Tatum attended Duke's "Countdown to Craziness" preseason event Friday in a ceremonial kickoff to the season, with Scheyer telling fans that Tatum would assist the program in the months ahead.

"This program has always been about pushing the game forward," Scheyer said in Tuesday's statement. "Jayson has been incredibly loyal to Duke since the day he committed, and this evolution represents the next step in how we connect The Brotherhood to the future of our players. Jayson is the ultimate professional.

"His ability to inspire, motivate, and guide our student-athletes is unmatched, and I could not be more excited to see the impact he will have on our team and our culture."

Tatum was a one-and-done star for the Blue Devils during the 2016-17 season before moving on to become the No. 3 draft pick. Tatum blossomed into one of the NBA's top players and helped Boston win the 2024 championship.

"This program means so much to me, and I had an unbelievable time here," Tatum said in a statement. "I already watch every game, come back whenever I can, and connect with Coach Scheyer often. To have the chance to formalize my relationship with the program and broaden my ability to impact the players and culture means the world to me.

"As former players, we all share the responsibility of supporting the next generation of Duke Basketball."