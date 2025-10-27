Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 men's NCAA tournament will cap the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, which tips Nov. 3. By the end, on April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a champion will be crowned. Let's look at the details of how that will happen.

March Madness 2026 begins with the announcement of the 68-team bracket on Selection Sunday (March 15).

The First Four, at UD Arena in Dayton, will consist of eight teams playing for a spot in the opening round on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.

The round of 64 begins Thursday, March 19, and the round of 32 begins Saturday, March 21. The cities for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament are: Buffalo, New York; Greenville, South Carolina; Oklahoma City; Portland; Tampa; Philadelphia; San Diego; and St. Louis, Missouri.

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Houston (South); San Jose, California (West); Chicago (Midwest); and Washington, D.C. (East).

The Final Four will take place April 4 and 6 in Indianapolis.

Complete dates and venue information for the 2025 Division I men's NCAA tournament are below.

Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be on the bubble. The bracket will be updated every Tuesday during the nonconference portion of the 2025-26 regular season, every Tuesday and Friday during conference play and more frequently during league tournaments -- aka Champ Week -- in the lead-up to Selection Sunday.

Selection Sunday: March 15

First Four: March 17-18

UD Arena, Dayton

First round (round of 64): March 19

KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Moda Center, Portland

First round (round of 64): March 20

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Viejas Arena, San Diego

Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Second round (round of 32): March 21

KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Moda Center, Portland

Second round (round of 32): March 22

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Viejas Arena, San Diego

Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 26

South: Toyota Center, Houston

West: SAP Center, San Jose

Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 27

Midwest: United Center, Chicago

East: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Elite Eight (regional finals): March 28

South: Toyota Center, Houston

West: SAP Center, San Jose

Elite Eight (regional finals): March 29

Midwest: United Center, Chicago

East: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Final Four (national semifinals and national championship): April 4, 6