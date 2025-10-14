Legendary Gators coach Billy Donovan highlights how Florida was able to overcome adversity and make plays down the stretch throughout last season. (2:12)

It's a new era of sorts in examining the nonconference portion of the men's college basketball season. A diminished slate of traditional MTEs -- exempt multiteam events -- along with ever-expanding league schedules have combined to change the cadence of marquee matchups, with games between high-majors and the top of the mid-major ranks becoming especially rare.

Power conference challenges, outside the ACC/SEC event in December, have also faded away. The Players Era Festival and other one-off neutral court pairings have picked up some of the slack, but the Big East in recent years has done away with both the Gavitt Games (vs. Big Ten) as well as a mini-challenge against the Big 12.

So, it is necessary to dig a little deeper for the most impactful and attractive nonconference games. That said, here's a full slate of "can't miss" encounters for the first month of the 2025-26 campaign.

Nov. 3 | 7 p.m. ET | Hall of Fame Series | Las Vegas | TNT

Defending national champion Florida has a solid chance at back-to-back titles -- on the heels of UConn's three-peat attempt last season. The Gators get a stiff test on opening night against an Arizona team coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. On our board, this is a battle between preseason No. 1 and No. 4 seeds. Until proven otherwise, Florida is the pick.

Nov. 8 | Noon ET | New York | FS1

Why watch? Because it's Rick Pitino. Because it's Madison Square Garden. Because Alabama has recently been, and St. John's could be, a Final Four team. Because, because, because. We like the Red Storm holding serve in the Big Apple.

Nov. 11 | 8 p.m. ET | Louisville | ESPN

A true rivalry game in a true home court environment. Throw in a pair of top-11 teams and this should be a crackling affair. Both second-year coaches -- Mark Pope at Kentucky and Pat Kelsey at Louisville -- have engineered quick and sustainable success with their storied programs, winning 51 games in their combined debut with these programs. This looks like a true toss-up, with the winner staying in the hunt for an NCAA 1-seed.

Purdue Boilermakers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov. 13 | 7 p.m. ET | Tuscaloosa | ESPN2

Purdue, a legitimate preseason favorite to end the Big Ten's national title drought, has beaten Alabama both on neutral ground and at home the past two seasons. The Boilermakers figure to be a slight favorite in round three at Coleman Coliseum. But take the Tide in the upset and watch the Boilers fall off the top line of the bracket.

Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. ET | Hall of Fame Series | Boston | FOX

UConn's last national championship went through TD Garden in the East Region. BYU, with top freshman and Boston native AJ Dybantsa, might be too young for this spot. But the Cougars aren't at a talent deficit. Still, it's hard to go against Dan Hurley and the Huskies in Boston.

Nov. 17 | 7 p.m. ET | Raleigh | ACC Network

This is my kind of game. Two likely NCAA tournament teams trying to build a nonleague résumé. Phil Martelli Jr. has quickly built a loaded Rams squad, and we know new Wolfpack coach Will Wade isn't messing around. We like VCU for the upset win, and the Atlantic 10 to return to multibid status in March.

Nov. 18 | 9 p.m. ET | Champions Classic | New York | ESPN

The Champions Classic returns to Madison Square Garden with two teams that have combined for an outrageous 27 No. 1 seeds in the past quarter century. The Jayhawks might be reloading a bit, but there is no such thing in Durham. Duke never "unloads," and the Blue Devils should prevail in a colossal second game (Kentucky meets Michigan State in the opener).

Nov. 21 | 9 p.m. ET | Shriners Children's Charleston Classic | Charleston | ESPN2

Opening night of the Charleston Classic features a meaningful semifinal between two potential NCAA bubble teams. Mike White got Georgia to the 2025 tournament in just his third year in Athens; Richard Pitino hopes for an even faster timeline as he takes over the Musketeers. I like Georgia in this one, even with last season's star freshman Asa Newell in the NBA.

Nov. 24 | 5 p.m. ET | Maui Invitational | Lahaina | ESPN2

Opening in Maui are two more potential bubble teams. The Trojans went a disappointing 17-18 in Eric Musselman's first season, while the Broncos missed the dance last season after three straight appearances. Winning is important, obviously -- but so is advancing in the winner's bracket and drawing better opponents in rounds two and three. We like USC in this one.

Nov. 25 | 6 p.m. ET | Players Era Festival | Las Vegas | TNT

The preseason No. 2 Cougars get their biggest nonconference test at the Players Era event. The Vols, meanwhile, are looking to get past back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and reach the school's first Final Four. On this night, though, Houston will look much more like a national championship contender.

Nov. 27 | 2 p.m. ET | Holiday Classic | Palm Springs | CBS Sports Network

It says here that one of these teams will surprise and make the NCAA tournament. We like San Francisco to win this one in the desert, and challenge Gonzaga and Saint Mary's atop the West Coast Conference.

Nov. 28 | 7 p.m. ET | Pittsburgh | ESPN

The Panthers won an epic meeting between these two last season on the road, 91-90 in overtime. If the Buckeyes can return the favor in Pittsburgh -- which they should -- it would go a long way toward returning Ohio State to the tournament for the first time since 2022.

Nov. 29 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Cathedral Classic | Philadelphia | ESPN+

These are two Philadelphia Big 5 teams picked near the bottom of their respective leagues. Doesn't matter. It's Year 99 of the fabled Palestra and this game is part of the Cathedral Classic, which also includes Hofstra and Merrimack. Beats Christmas shopping by a mile.

Nov. 30 | 2 p.m. ET | Burlington, VT

One of New England's underrated rivalries continues with both teams heavy favorites for NCAA tourney invites for their respective conferences. Yale might have a higher upside, but Vermont should be able to defend its home court to close Thanksgiving weekend.