Open Extended Reactions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Nearly eight months after Jayden Quaintance tore his right ACL, Kentucky coach Mark Pope said Tuesday there is no chance the sophomore star will skip this season to rehab and prepare for the NBA.

The 6-foot-10 forward and Arizona State transfer is projected as the sixth pick in ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft. Pope, a former NBA big man, said the team has been cautious with Quaintance's rehab in part because of his future at the next level. But he also said he can't imagine a scenario in which Quaintance won't suit up for the Wildcats later this season.

"I'm not exactly sure how long of a wait it is, but I don't think there is a chance we could keep him from playing this season," Pope said at SEC media day. "He's too talented. He's worked too hard."

Kentucky is ranked ninth in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. Pope said the ranking made him happy because the team believes a ninth national championship for the program "is our future destiny." There was more good news Tuesday as Otega Oweh was named the SEC preseason player of the year, but Quaintance's recovery could be the most important factor in the program's pursuit of its ultimate goal.

Quaintance is a skilled big man and a physical force. During an exhibition against Duke last year, he arguably frustrated Wooden Award winner Cooper Flagg more than any other defender he faced in the 2024-25 campaign. Quaintance scored 18 points in 26 minutes against Kansas State in his last game of the season before he suffered his injury.

According to Quaintance's teammates, he is anxious to return, perhaps sooner rather than later if he's allowed. Denzel Aberdeen, the Florida transfer who helped the Gators win the national title in April, said Quaintance has impressed his teammates with his work ethic.

"He's working very hard to get back. He is always dribbling a basketball everywhere he goes," Aberdeen said. "He's been in and out of the treatment room doing what he has to do to get back, fast and quick. From 7 a.m., he doesn't leave until about 6 or 7 p.m. He's always happy and always cheering us on in practices, even though he knows he wants to get out there and compete. He's going to be back real soon, and when he does, he's going to be great."

Pope would not say whether he had a definitive date for Quaintance (9.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 BPG) to return this season, but he said the staff has been stunned by his progress in less than eight months. Pope expects him to be a major contributor to the program before he takes his talent to the next level.

"He is as unique an individual as I've ever had the privilege of recruiting, coaching -- physically and mentally and emotionally," Pope said. "So with him, he has been racing back to help at lightning speed. Right now, it's remarkable what he's doing. We're all kind of shaking our heads like, 'How is this humanly possible?' He feels like he's on the verge of being ready to go in. We're just hitting the brakes full-time right now to be sure because his future is going to be incredibly bright in this game."