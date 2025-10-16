Open Extended Reactions

Bruce Pearl will still be a part of the college basketball scene this season, even though he isn't coaching any more.

TNT and CBS Sports announced on Thursday that Pearl will be an analyst for their coverage this season.

Pearl will be on TNT's studio team with Jalen Rose, Jamal Mashburn, Chris Webber and Adam Lefkoe during its first season of doing Big East and Big 12 games. Pearl will also be a game and studio analyst for CBS during the regular season.

Pearl will then move to the studio for CBS and TNT during their joint coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

It is a natural transition for Pearl, who did studio work for CBS and TNT during years when his teams suffered early exits during March Madness. It's also a convenient two-hour drive from Pearl's home in Auburn, Alabama, to the Turner Network Studios in Atlanta.

The 65-year-old Pearl announced his retirement on Sept. 22, less than six months after leading Auburn to its second trip to the Final Four.

"I don't think it took them 24 hours to reach out," Pearl said about the interest from networks. "I worked with those guys before and saw how they did things. I was pleased that they called and had some interest."

In 30 seasons as a head coach, Pearl led Milwaukee, Tennessee and Auburn to the NCAA tournament 22 times and a 694-270 record. He also won an NCAA Division II championship at Southern Indiana.

Pearl and St. John's Rick Pitino last season shared The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year award. It was the first tie in the 58-year history of the award.

"I'm excited about this next chapter. I'm going to try to bring the same passion and intensity, and I look forward to being able to teach a little bit and share some of the nuances of how does that guy get open like that and what did it take for them to be able to get that shot? I think the viewer is a lot smarter than wat I think many analysts give them credit for."

Auburn, which will be coached by Steven Pearl, who was on his father's coaching staff for all 11 seasons at the school, is ranked 20th in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25.

CBS also announced that Robbie Hummel will be a game and studio analyst during the regular season as well as a game analyst during the NCAA tournament.